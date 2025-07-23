FOX

Fans of beloved actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner have been in an emotional standstill over the past 72 hours following news of his untimely death as a result of drowning in a rip current off the coast of Costa Rica this past Sunday (July 20).

A few new details have come to light in the days since, and let’s just say the situation could’ve been way more detrimental than it already is. Authorities have confirmed that Warner was in the company of his 8-year-old daughter during the accident that took his life, but her life was thankfully spared due to the help of surfers nearby.

One of those surfers who bravely chose to jump in and help also began to drown in the rip current. However, he managed to be rescued by first responders. More details below on what exactly went down, via ABC News:

“Surfers spotted the actor, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable in the hit TV sitcom ‘The Cosby Show,’ and his daughter struggling and dove in to help.

A surfer used his board to bring Warner’s daughter to safety and a volunteer lifeguard pulled Warner and another surfer to shore, where Warner was given 45 minutes of CPR, according to police.

Police told ABC News on Tuesday that an autopsy on Warner has been completed. The Forensic Pathology Department said that the autopsy confirmed Warner’s cause of death, which was described as asphyxiation by submersion, and was accidental.”

As TMZ reported, the surfer who also got caught in the rip current was rushed to a local clinic by The Costa Rican Red Cross and is expected to survive. We can only hope that the late 54-year-old actor’s dying wish was for his daughter to live on and carry his legacy. Thanks to the aforementioned surfers and first responders, it didn’t go in vain.

We just wish fate had treated him better. Malcom deserved so much more than this. We’ll keep you all updated on this tragedy as more information arises.

Rest in peace, brother.









Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death: 8 y/o Daughter Survived Drowning was originally published on blackamericaweb.com