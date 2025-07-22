The Rickey Smiley Show Named 2025 St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year !

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

We’re deeply honored to be recognized as the 2025 St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year through the Urban Cares program. This award means more than just recognition — it’s a reflection of the commitment our team, on-air personalities, and most importantly, our listeners, have made to support children and families facing the unimaginable.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Each year, we proudly partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise life-saving funds that support their mission: finding cures and saving children. As part of this year’s radiothon held in March, our team, alongside fellow Urban One and Reach Media stations, helped raise an incredible $1.6 million. This brings the total raised since our collaboration began in 2008 to over $24 million — a milestone we don’t take lightly.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The award was presented as part of the Urban Cares initiative, which spotlights the outstanding contributions made by Black radio in uplifting and empowering the community. Through powerful stories, listener support, and heartfelt on-air moments, this campaign continues to bring real impact to real families.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The success of this radiothon lies in the unity of our community — listeners who became “Partners in Hope”, pledging monthly gifts to ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. This allows families to focus fully on helping their children heal.

Related Article: MAJOR. Honored By St. Jude with ‘Spirit Award’ for Charitable Efforts

Related Article: Urban One Radiothon For St. Jude Kids Raises $1.6 Million

Our platform is more than entertainment — it’s a voice for purpose. We don’t take that responsibility lightly. Being named Radio Partner of the Year is a reminder that what we do matters. It’s about more than music or talk shows — it’s about using our reach to uplift others.

We’re grateful to be a part of this effort and even more grateful for the trust and generosity of our listeners. Together, we’re making a difference — and we look forward to continuing this mission for years to come.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

The Rickey Smiley Show Named 2025 St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year ! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com