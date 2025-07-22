Cardi Claims People Are ‘Trying To Destroy’ Her Life By Sabotaging Album Rollout: ‘People Pray For My Downfall’

Cardi B is emotional about everything she’s been through while trying to release her sophomore album.

The rapper took to social media this week to talk with fans in an X Space session, during which she discussed what she described as repeated attempts to sabotage her upcoming album, Am I the Drama? The session was nearly 13 minutes long, revealing Cardi’s combination of frustration and exhaustion as she described the mounting pressure surrounding her long-awaited sophomore project.

Due for release on September 19, the Grammy winner’s album rollout has already proven difficult. Coming a whopping seven years after her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, expectations are high, and many fans are tired of waiting. During her X Space, Cardi aired out canceled plans, disrupted campaigns, and certain people within her circle she believes are working against her.

“People are trying to destroy my life because they know this album is going to do great,” she claims. While her latest single “Outside,” released on June 20, was well-received by fans, it lacked traditional support like a music video or press appearances to go along with the drop.

“I bust my brains to create,” Cardi said with tears in her eyes. “And even when it doesn’t go my way, God makes it go right. But I’m tired.”

The “WAP” rapper went on to describe what she claims are deliberate efforts to derail her career, and while she didn’t name names, fans speculated that her estranged husband Offset may be part of the problem.

“People pray for my downfall… they want me to put a bullet in my head,” she said at one point. “I don’t do things to harm people. But people want to see me fail just because I’m trying to do better for myself and my kids.”

The huge emotional toll Cardi B spoke on can also be a to attributed to several ongoing personal and legal challenges. Among them is her high-profile legal dispute with gossip blogger Tasha K, and her very public divorce from the Migos rapper.

Cardi is also dealing with other public relationship woes, with rumors of a breakup between her and her newest love interest Stefon Diggs. Shortly after making their relationship official, the rapper wiped all evidence of Diggs off of her Instagram page, sparking split rumors. Neither party has spoken on the status of their relationship since, but dealing with a rocky relationship likely just adds to Cardi’s woes.

