Source: Photonews / Getty

ASAP Rocky was seen in a wheelchair in West Hollywood on Monday.

TMZ shared pictures showing the rapper looking upset, covering his face with a blanket while being helped into a yellow Hummer. The Harlem rapper hasn’t said anything yet about what happened, and no official details have been shared.

The photos were surprising since Rocky looked completely fine just a few days earlier. He had just come back from Paris Fashion Week, where he showed off his second fashion collection for his brand AWGE. He also made a surprise appearance at Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior show, and according to reports, he seemed to be in good spirits at the time.

Before that, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were in Brussels, Belgium, for the world premiere of the new “Smurfs” movie. Rihanna voices Smurfette in the film, which came out in the U.S. on July 18. The star-studded cast also includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, and more. At the event, Rocky and Rihanna looked happy and relaxed together.

Rocky has also been working on his long-awaited fourth studio album, “Don’t Be Dumb“. The album was supposed to come out last August, but it’s been delayed with no new release date. He’s released a few singles in the meantime, including “Highjack,” “Tailor Swif,” “Ruby Rosary,” and most recently, “Pray4DaGang.”

On top of all that, Rocky and Rihanna recently announced they’re expecting their third child. With everything going on, fans are confused and concerned about what could have happened to put him in a wheelchair. Until he speaks out or more information comes out, fans can only hope it’s nothing serious and that he’s okay.

ASAP Rocky Recently Spotted In Wheel Chair, Fans Pray He’s Cappin’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com