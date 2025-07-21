Tyler Perry Says He Fired His Aunt and Set Boundaries with His Family

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Tyler Perry may have built a billion-dollar empire, but that doesn’t mean he’s handing out blank checks to his loved ones. In a recent episode of Den of Kings—a podcast hosted by Kirk Franklin and featuring fellow guests Jeezy and Derrick Hayes—Perry shared how he sets firm boundaries when it comes to money and family.

At one point during the conversation, Perry told a story about his aunt, who frequently asked him for money. “She said she wanted a job,” Perry recalled. “So I gave her one. I thought, ‘Let me help you build something instead of just sending you money all the time.’” But that opportunity didn’t last long—his aunt repeatedly failed to show up for work. Eventually, Perry had to let her go. “You want the money, but you don’t want to work for it? That’s not how I operate.”

This philosophy isn’t limited to adults. Perry also shared that he expects his 10-year-old son, Aman, to earn what he wants by doing chores. “I don’t believe in giving things that handicap people,” he said. “That’s the worst thing you can do.”

After his mother passed away in 2009, Perry said he made it clear to his family that the days of financial dependency were over. He gave them 60 days to find jobs. “And they did,” he said. “They weren’t high-paying jobs, but it gave them pride and purpose. That’s what mattered.”

Not everyone has responded to Perry’s boundaries with gratitude. He shared that some relatives were upset he didn’t give them a million dollars. During the conversation, he also cautioned Derrick Hayes to be mindful of family members who may try to take advantage of him as he grows more successful.

Even with wealth and fame, Perry is determined to keep himself—and his family—grounded. When it comes to raising his son, that means thoughtful choices. “He flies coach. He gets books and Legos for gifts,” Perry told Sherri Shepherd last year. “I want him to understand the value of things, not just the price.”

Tyler Perry’s message is simple but clear: success is earned, not given—even if your uncle’s a billionaire.

