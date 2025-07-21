Drake Levels Up: The Boy Flexes His $200M Makeover For Air Drake

Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake just gave fans a rare peek inside his freshly renovated private jet, better known as “Air Drake.”

The massive Boeing 767-300F, originally gifted to him by Canadian cargo airline Cargojet, has been turned into a $200 million flying palace. Built back in 1996 as a freighter, the plane came into Drake’s hands in 2019 through a smart partnership deal where Cargojet handed it over in exchange for the global exposure Drake could bring.

That bet paid off big time, with Air Drake quickly becoming one of the most talked-about jets in pop culture.

The inside of the plane has gone through a major upgrade. Gone is the old-school, pinkish interior vibe, and in its place is a much cooler, sleeker setup. Now it’s rocking purple LED lighting, a private movie room perfect for long trips, and plush lounge areas built for straight-up luxury. Drake called the moment surreal, remembering how his guy AJ told him, “I’ma get you the biggest jet in the game.” According to Drake, it was the kind of promise only made to someone on his level — like him or the President.

The outside of the jet still flexes the same sky-blue and white cloud paint job designed by the late fashion legend Virgil Abloh, complete with Drake’s signature OVO owl on the tail and bold “Air Drake” lettering on the engines. But it’s the interior changes that have people talking. Fans think the new vibe might be dropping hints about the direction of Drake’s next album, “Iceman.” The cooler tones and futuristic feel could be setting the stage for a whole new era.

