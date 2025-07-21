GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Nicki Minaj’s recent outbursts on social media haven’t just caused a stir among fans and fellow artists—they’ve caught the attention of Capitol Hill.

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna has officially gotten involved after Nicki Minaj reached out about concerns over her safety. The rapper, who has been vocal in recent weeks about her issues with Roc Nation, TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), and other music insiders, tagged Luna on social media after interpreting a comment made by TDE affiliate MackWop as a threat.

Minaj believed the comment, which referenced the Tory Lanez case, was a form of intimidation. She then publicly called on the FBI, CIA, and Congress for help. “@RepLuna this man just publicly threatened me,” she tweeted. “I’ve notified the FBI & CIA. I want this thug locked up & I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me.”

Congresswoman Luna responded quickly. “Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately,” she tweeted back. “Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon @NICKIMINAJ.”

Shortly afterward, Luna confirmed she had spoken with Minaj directly. “We take threats of violence and assassination very seriously,” Luna wrote on Twitter. “RICO is also illegal. I am deeply concerned that there has been unchecked corruption within certain aspects of the rap industry. Artists should be respected and not afraid of managers, labels, etc.”

The congresswoman’s remarks suggest she may be looking to do more than just offer personal support. Luna has hinted at a broader interest in addressing what she sees as corruption and intimidation in the music business, saying she’s willing to “do everything we can to ensure [Nicki’s] safety.”

Interestingly, this isn’t Luna’s first time stepping into hip-hop drama. She previously spoke in defense of rapper Tory Lanez, questioning the outcome of his high-profile trial involving Megan Thee Stallion. Though no new developments have occurred that support Lanez’s appeal efforts, Luna’s support raised eyebrows at the time and aligns with her current pattern of inserting herself into celebrity legal controversies.

As for Nicki Minaj, she continues to call out several names in the industry, including Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez. Minaj’s online campaign has stirred passionate responses from both supporters and critics, but her decision to involve federal authorities—and now Congress—may bring unexpected attention to how music industry power dynamics operate behind the scenes.

It remains to be seen whether Representative Luna will pursue any formal inquiry, but her early response to Minaj’s claims signals that the hip-hop world may soon face political scrutiny in ways it hasn’t before.

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com