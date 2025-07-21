Style & Fashion

Rihanna’s Bold Maternity Fashion Moments Turn Heads

Rihanna Mixes Prints & Power Dressing In Her Latest Maternity Lewks

We can always count on Rih to give us a maternity look that we love, are inspired by, and screenshot for later.

Published on July 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

rihanna maternity fashion Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 14, 2025
Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna is rewriting the maternity fashion playbook in real time—and we are taking notes. The superstar recently stepped out in not one, but two unforgettable looks and social media is eating them up.

In true RiRi fashion, the Bajan beauty showed off her signature style while embracing her baby bump. When it comes to posh pregnancies, no one does it like Rihanna.

Let’s get into the details of the recent fits.

RELATED: Rihanna’s Baby Bump Fashion Era Is Here & She’s Just Getting Started

Rihanna Maternity Fashion: Sheer Bras & Skinny Polka Dots

Related Stories

For a chic evening moment, Rihanna hit the streets in a navy blue suit by Venice Beach-based designer ERL. The oversized blazer and relaxed trousers delivered an effortlessly powerful silhouette, but of course, Rihanna took it further.

She layered the look over a sheer Savage X Fenty bra and topped it off with a polka-dot tie—also by ERL. Her glam was sleek and clean, mirroring the power dressing theme perfectly. She styled her hair in a low bun and her makeup was a dewy finish.

Rihanna Maternity Fashion: Pattern Mixing & Luxury Labels

During another event, the “Umbrella” singer turned to Miu Miu for a lighter, more relaxed vibe. She wore a striped two-piece set with the shirt slightly open above her bump, proving that comfort and style can absolutely coexist. Her accessories were just as iconic: a vintage Louis Vuitton Stephen Sprouse Alma bag in black and white graffiti print and sporty tube socks with black varsity stripes.

With both fits, Rihanna reminds us that maternity style doesn’t have to be subdued or traditional. From mixing prints to playing with proportions, she’s giving full fashion moments and inspiring moms-to-be everywhere to do the same.

Rihanna Mixes Prints & Power Dressing In Her Latest Maternity Lewks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close