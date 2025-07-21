Rihanna Mixes Prints & Power Dressing In Her Latest Maternity Lewks

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna is rewriting the maternity fashion playbook in real time—and we are taking notes. The superstar recently stepped out in not one, but two unforgettable looks and social media is eating them up.

In true RiRi fashion, the Bajan beauty showed off her signature style while embracing her baby bump. When it comes to posh pregnancies, no one does it like Rihanna.

Let’s get into the details of the recent fits.

Rihanna Maternity Fashion: Sheer Bras & Skinny Polka Dots

For a chic evening moment, Rihanna hit the streets in a navy blue suit by Venice Beach-based designer ERL. The oversized blazer and relaxed trousers delivered an effortlessly powerful silhouette, but of course, Rihanna took it further.

She layered the look over a sheer Savage X Fenty bra and topped it off with a polka-dot tie—also by ERL. Her glam was sleek and clean, mirroring the power dressing theme perfectly. She styled her hair in a low bun and her makeup was a dewy finish.

Rihanna Maternity Fashion: Pattern Mixing & Luxury Labels

During another event, the “Umbrella” singer turned to Miu Miu for a lighter, more relaxed vibe. She wore a striped two-piece set with the shirt slightly open above her bump, proving that comfort and style can absolutely coexist. Her accessories were just as iconic: a vintage Louis Vuitton Stephen Sprouse Alma bag in black and white graffiti print and sporty tube socks with black varsity stripes.

With both fits, Rihanna reminds us that maternity style doesn’t have to be subdued or traditional. From mixing prints to playing with proportions, she’s giving full fashion moments and inspiring moms-to-be everywhere to do the same.

