5 Ways To Accessorize Your Handbags—That Aren’t Labubus

Labubus are everywhere—and depending on your style, you either love them or hate them. To some, they are adorable additions to their closets, while others wonder why everyone is suddenly clipping gremlins onto their luxury handbags. I fall into the “others” category, but before I explain why, let’s first discuss what these trendy creatures are.

For those new to the trend, Labubus are collectible plushies and figurines that come in a range of sizes, most often sold in “blind boxes.” (This means you don’t know which one you’ll get until you open the box.)

Think Beanie Baby (or gremlin) meets streetwear. They’ve taken over the fashion scene, especially among Gen Z and kawaii-core lovers, and some are even fetching six figures at auctions.

But not every trend is fashionable—and, in my opinion, Labubus are on the borderline.

Let’s Get Into It—Are Labubus Actually Fashionable?

As a trend watcher, style student and editor, I love when style doesn’t take itself too seriously. I’ll never say “no” to a bold accessory, a fun pop of color, or even a novelty bag when done right. Playfulness in fashion is that girl right now. Thanks to brands like Brandon Blackwood, Coach, Telfar, Betsey Johnson, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and Balenciaga, the girls love an eye-catching bag.

But Labubus aren’t in the same style sentence. Yes, they make a statement—but what they “say” is important.

There’s something jarring about seeing a fluffy, gremlin-esque doll clipped to a $5,000+ Louis Vuitton bag (or a $50 purse for that matter). It doesn’t scream luxury, it kind of whispers, “Hot Topic clearance aisle.” (’80s babies know Hot Topic well.)

No shade to the Labubu lovers but they kind of give more toy aisle than timeless accessory. And while fashion should be fun, it shouldn’t feel like a Build-a-Bear workshop on your arm. The juxtaposition is almost too sharp. With many fits, they can distract, not elevate.

5 Chic Alternatives To Labubu Bag Charms

And while I may not love Labubus, accessorizing your bag is a great way to express yourself and show personality. I just think we can do better.

So, here are five alternatives to those who may still be debating Labubus like me. The suggestions will ensure you still serve a look without sacrificing sophistication or style.

1. Silk Scarves

Loop a silk scarf around your bag handle or tie it in a loose bow to instantly elevate the whole vibe. It’s giving Parisian, it’s giving grown, and it’s giving expensive.

2. Designer Gold Keychains

Think Fendi, Coach, Louis Vuitton, or even vintage Gucci. A designer or metallic keychain brings just the right touch of glam without trying too hard. It gives intention, not impulse buy.

3. Chunky Chain Straps

Chunky chain straps are bold, modern, and unapologetically chic. They add texture, edge, and instant fashion-girl energy. Even better if it’s detachable—you can move it from bag to bag.

4. Pearls

For girls who prefer a touch of softness, a pearl or beaded handle is ideal. Think elegance and femininity with a twist—classic, but not boring. Add oversized pearls or vibrant colors for a more personal touch.

5. Statement Accessories (That Aren’t Creepy)

You can still keep it cute and quirky—just choose accessories that match your aesthetic. Try mini perfume bottle charms, zodiac tags, heart-shaped pouches, lip gloss holders, or even fruit-shaped charms.

Labubus might be the moment for some, but some of us are quite comfortable in our “FOMO.” If you love them, collect them, post them, or display them. Do you. But when it comes to accessorizing your purse, just make sure “the extra” actually adds something.

Because your bag deserves better—and so do you.

