2025 Phi Beta Sigma Conclave Welcomes 8 New Honorary Members

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. hosted its 2025 International Conclave, drawing nearly 10,000 members and supporters. This historic event celebrated the fraternity’s legacy of service and inclusivity, while spotlighting its newest honorary inductees—an extraordinary group of leaders spanning education, entertainment, sports, and ministry.



Founded in 1914 at Howard University, Phi Beta Sigma has long championed the motto “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity.” This year’s conclave underscored that mission, with the fraternity unveiling a commemorative paver on Tampa’s Riverwalk, symbolizing its enduring impact.

The 2025 honorary inductees exemplify Black excellence:

Dr. Howard Fuller , a civil rights activist and education reformer, has dedicated his career to empowering families through equitable education.

, a civil rights activist and education reformer, has dedicated his career to empowering families through equitable education. Edward “Special Ed” Archer , a hip-hop legend, has influenced music and culture for over three decades, producing for icons like Tupac Shakur.

, a hip-hop legend, has influenced music and culture for over three decades, producing for icons like Tupac Shakur. Leon Robinson , an actor and musician, is celebrated for his roles in classics like The Five Heartbeats and Cool Runnings.

, an actor and musician, is celebrated for his roles in classics like The Five Heartbeats and Cool Runnings. Dr. George Koonce , a Super Bowl champion and academic leader, inspires as one of the few NFL players to earn a PhD.

, a Super Bowl champion and academic leader, inspires as one of the few NFL players to earn a PhD. Fred Hammond , a Grammy-winning gospel artist, revolutionized urban praise and worship music.

, a Grammy-winning gospel artist, revolutionized urban praise and worship music. Dr. John K. Pierre , Chancellor of Southern University Law Center, has advanced diversity and innovation in legal education.

, Chancellor of Southern University Law Center, has advanced diversity and innovation in legal education. Dave “Unk” Huie , a marketing entrepreneur, exemplifies service through philanthropy.

, a marketing entrepreneur, exemplifies service through philanthropy. Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr., a pastor and financial wellness advocate, empowers communities through his bestselling books and radio show.

This conclave not only celebrated these honorees but also reaffirmed Phi Beta Sigma’s commitment to uplifting communities worldwide. As International President Chris V. Rey stated, “This class represents the diversity of excellence we celebrate.”

