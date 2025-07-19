Skepta Responds To Joyner Lucas With New Diss Song “Round 2”

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The intercontinental Rap war continues. Skepta has fired back at Joyner Lucas in his second diss song titled “Round 2.”

As per Hip Hop N More Skepta is not ducking any competition. Today Friday, July 18 the UK rapper double up on his sparring match with Joyner Lucas. “Round 2” finds Big Smoke in his bag with direct shots at Joyner’s “Nobody Cares” track and his Rap battle record. “You know I don’t hit women, I’m sexist / Tory don’t care, he was beating you senseless / The gloves came off, sent you to the dentist / With your own flow, hit you in your liver, you’re legless.” Midway into the song Skepta continues to question Joyner’s relevance in the United States. “Left him for dead, broke, sleeping on benches / Top ten, top twenty, never selected / Said I wanted to clash with somebody respected / Album’s out now, guess he needs the attention.”

Skepta closes out the second verse with a bang with a more intricate triplet flow that he nods to. “I’m triple-platinum in America

It’s time I bring in the triplets / He tried to scare me, said he was a lyricist / I’m the teacher, giving out certificates / Teach you how to get away with murder, trust / You’re Viola Davis, she learnt from us.” As of yet, Joyner Lucas has yet to respond back. You can listen to “Round 2” below.

