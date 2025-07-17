Facto? Troy Ave Accused Of Faking Shootout & Robbery

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rapper Troy Ave is in the spotlight again, and not in a good way.

He’s being accused of faking a shootout and robbery with celebrity chef Geoff Cole. The two posted a dramatic video earlier this week, claiming someone tried to rob them outside Cole’s home in San Diego. In the video, Troy looks like a hero, stepping up to protect his friend from a masked gunman.

Cole posted the clip on Instagram with a detailed caption, saying they had just come back from a successful event and were targeted by someone jealous. He praised Ave for not running and “holding it down.” Sources have told TMZ the whole thing was staged. They say the gunman in the video wasn’t a real threat, and no shots were actually fired.

Police also confirmed that there were no reports of any shooting or robbery in that area at the time.

If true, this could be a major blow to both Ave and Cole. Many people online are already calling it a clout-chasing stunt, basically faking danger just to get attention and praise. Troy Ave has been involved in controversy before, so this adds fuel to the fire.

More news to come as the story develops.

