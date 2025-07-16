Nicki Minaj Blasts SZA, Punch And TDE In Latest X Rant

Nicki Minaj has long been touted as the queen of rap, but lately it seems like she’s been vying for the honorific title of queen when it comes to beefing on social media. In a recent chain of wars on Twitter/X, the Pink Friday emcee has been setting her sights on airing out grievances on everyone from Jay-Z and Desiree Perez of Roc Nation to veiled jabs at her femcee nemeses Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

However, in a surprising twist of the Twitter fingers earlier today (July 15), Nicki hauled a full attack at Punch from TDE, which then led to an unexpected beef with fellow Billboard diva, SZA.

And no, the Nickster didn’t hold back one bit!

Let’s walk you back to where we think this first began. Earlier this afternoon, Punch hopped on X to promote the latest single by a female emcee he’s managing that goes by IAmLyric. Ironically enough, the song is titled “Broken Barbies.”

Within hours, most likely due to the Barbz bringing it to their queen’s attention, Nicki took it as an offense to her fanbase and reposted a picture of Punch with a taunting caption that reads, “Me after I suck some good zik. Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more. Your name was added to that shit list shitty drawers. Same thing that make you laugh make you…shit.”

…and then added one more just to make things extra petty.

Nicki Minaj vs SZA didn’t go down until roughly an hour later, and only lasted briefly — definitely not like the infamous 2011 back-and-forth between Rihanna and Ciara. While SZA tried to avert any further jabs on her side (“Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !! ❤️🫶🏾”), Nicki chose the option of even more violence less than an hour ago (“Shutup ugly #JusticeForDemoree I’m in a meeting so idk if u was still talking shit or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. Hoe“).

Her next tweet brought Punch back into the mix, accusing the artist and management duo of spiking streaming numbers by writing, “Btch damn near broke that man back & leg. Bitch fat chubby & Skinny @ the same damn time. 🤣🤣🤣🤣😩🤣 bitch where are those 30 million streams that disappeared on Spotify like your feaux freckles. #JusticeForDemoree #DrNow Botting tweets when you arguing is just as weird as sza.” This came in response to SZA’s attempt at diverting the focus on her timeline to more positive news that her GRAMMY-winning album, SOS, may be eligible for Diamond status soon.

It appears things are silent for now, with Nicki adding one final, long-winded fatality to the mix by writing, “This what they be wanting when they release music. 😩. Speak ON me or ABOUT me at your own risk. When I’m discussing the abuse I’ve suffered at the hands of ANY man, if you as a woman choose to get in the field, you’re going to leave bloody. (Figuratively speaking of course) #JusticeForDemoree #Bumblina I’ll expose more of your lies & I tell yall all the time I play the long game. So while yall celebrated insignificant “wins” & fake laughed for hours, God was already working. Sit this out. Trust. Ego won’t win this one. Truth is truth. It doesn’t change. The lies & deceit & abuse of power ain’t gon cut it no mo no mo no mo no moooooooo 🤥😃.”

…breathe, Nicki — breathe!

While some could make an argument for the “Broken Barbies” offense, many are digging deeper and seeing this as another piece to Nicki’s unwavering hate for Cardi B. Last month, SZA teased an upcoming collaboration with the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker that is expected to appear on her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

We’ll keep an eye on this beef being that it’s still brewing, but let us know your thoughts: Team Nicki Minaj or Team SZA?

Nicki Minaj Blasts SZA, Punch And TDE In Latest X Rant was originally published on blackamericaweb.com