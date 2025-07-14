Sis Has Her Passport & Her Peace: Tracee Ellis Ross Lives Her Best Life In ‘Solo Traveling’

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Anytime we see a Black woman living her best life boldly—and unapologetically—we are here for it. And that is exactly what Tracee Ellis Ross is doing in her new series, Solo Traveling.

The fashion queen, beauty mogul, and all-around icon is officially outside, inviting us to join her on her travel diaries as she touches down in breathtaking places like Morocco, Mexico, and Spain. Trips always make it out of the group chat with Tracee.

With her passport, some bomb outfits, and the type of inner peace you can’t fake, Tracee sets out to prove the only travel partner you need is you.

“Join me as I follow my heart, go to beautiful places, wear pretty clothes…and enjoy my own company,” she says her new promo video. Her new docuseries premieres on Roku on July 25.

Tracee Ellis Ross Lives Her Best Life In ‘Solo Traveling’

Tracee first got the solo travel bug at 25. “Something clicked,” she says. “I’m responsible for my own happiness.”

And since then, she’s been setting the blueprint for Black women who refuse to wait for the world to give them permission to live (or leave). Now she’s passing that wisdom—and FOMO-worthy selfies—onto us.

Whether she’s laughing through her overpacked suitcase (“I’ve committed to my own madness. And my fashion.”) or sipping tea with glowing skin, she’s reminding Black women everywhere: joy is not only a group activity.

At 50+, Tracee continues to be the blueprint. She’s the founder of Pattern Beauty, a red carpet regular, and the daughter of a literal legend. But Solo Traveling might just be her most personal flex yet.

“So much of what solo traveling is, is about not waiting for something in order to experience my life,” she remarks.

As the Girlfriends star explores the world, she’s reminding us that we are the main characters in our own stories. So grab your passport, a good robe, and a little lipstick, because Tracee is giving soft life, stylish wanderlust, and everything in between.

We’ll be tuned in, taking notes, getting our OOO notes ready, and adding destinations to our bucket list.

Sis Has Her Passport & Her Peace: Tracee Ellis Ross Lives Her Best Life In ‘Solo Traveling’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com