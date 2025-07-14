News

Double The Security: UNO Casino Club Debuts In Las Vegas

Double The Security: Uno Casino Club Debuts In Las Vegas

Published on July 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UNO Card Game Photo Illustrations

UNO, the card game that has both unified and divided families and friends, recently debuted a casino experience in Las Vegas and has plans to take the venture nationwide. The UNO Social Club launched its new venture by way of the Palms Casino Resort with the announcement of new venues soon to come later this year.

As reported by local outlet KSNV, the UNO Social Club’s concept was first announced in May and is now live and operating just off the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Related Stories

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel, shared in a statement and printed by Business Wire. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”

Here is more from Palms Casino Resort:

To kick off the summer, the UNO brand is opening the doors to its first-ever, deck-ed out UNO Social Club in one of the gaming capitals of the world – Las Vegas, Nevada. This experience at the Palms Casino Resort gives one lucky winner and a guest the chance to stay, play, and go wild in one of the most colorful suites in town from Friday, July 18th – Sunday, July 20th.

Click here to learn more about the experience.

Photo: Getty

Double The Security: Uno Casino Club Debuts In Las Vegas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close