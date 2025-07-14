Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

One of the culture’s brightest talents is not mincing her words when it comes to our President. Doechii says she doesn’t regret calling out Donald Trump at the BET Awards.

As per Huffington Post Doechii was recently interviewed by British Vogue. During the Q&A she discussed her fashion journey, how she approaches creating music and her big night at the 2025 BET Awards. She made it clear she thought it was the right thing to do. “I’m not that desensitized, and it felt right,” she said of her speech. “I felt like I needed to use that moment, and they were live, so it wasn’t sh*t they could do about it.” After claiming the win for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” she took the opportunity to address Donald Trump and his decision to respond to the ICE protests in Los Angeles with the National Guard. “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” she said after thanking her supporters and peers.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest,” Doechii added. “I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that? People are being swept up and torn from their families,” she continued. “I feel like it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people. We all deserve to live in hope and not fear. I hope we stand together.”

You can read Doechii’s British Vogue cover story here.

Doechii Doesn’t Regret Calling Out Donald Trump At BET Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com