JT Celebrated Her New MAC Cosmetics Collab In A Custom Dress Perfect For The Club – And Your Makeup Bag

When it comes to beauty, fashion, and viral moments, JT is that girl. Fresh off her solo glow-up from City Girls, the rapper turned heads at her exclusive MAC Cosmetics launch party wearing a custom mini dress made entirely of MAC lipstick tubes.

And in true JT fashion, she made it look couture. The City Cinderella gave “beauty” and “baddie” in one fit – and we are loving it.

Designed by Chris Habana, the showstopping dress featured a silver chainmail base layered with dozens of black MAC lipstick tubes, creating a fringed, high-glam silhouette. JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, paired the futuristic, fashion-forward look with silver ankle-strap heels and a bold choker with oversized rings.

Her accompanying glam was a masterclass in the art of flawlessness. JT rocked long lashes, rosy cheeks, and a glossy pout that featured the lip combo she came to promote.

The launch celebrates JT’s exclusive lip set with MAC, which includes three of the brand’s most iconic staples. The Chestnut lip pencil is a deep, rich brown liner that defines like no other. The Snob lipstick is a flirty, matte, neutral pink that we love. And, the clear Lipglass gloss is the glassy finish all the girls want.

Retailing at $52, this limited-edition trio is the chef’s kiss for melanated beauties who’ve spent years wanting JT’s go-to makeup tips. Now, the secret is out—and flying off the shelves.

At the party, JT posed with fellow icons and insiders, including supermodel Tyra Banks. Photos from the event show her toasting the night away, dancing, and enjoying a custom cake in the shape of her lipstick set. From the details of her look to the intentionality behind her makeup, JT was the MAC main character.

JT Is A Makeup Baddie – Sis Loves A Complete Lewk

JT’s MAC collab is a match made in makeup heaven – they’ve worked together before. JT’s fans wore MAC to the 2024 CFDA Awards, and now it’s clear it was a silent preview of what was to come.

The fashionista femcee is also known for finishing her fits with beat face and sleek hair. JT loves to put it on. Remember that angellic grey smoky eye from Diesel in Milan? Sis does not miss.

The MAC x JT set is nearly sold out across stores nationwide. Social media beauty gurus, YouTube reviewers, and influencers are already raving about the combo’s universal appeal.

