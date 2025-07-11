Teyana Taylor Beams Over Aaron Pierre In New Interview: ‘I Feel Safe’

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

For the past few months,Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have been setting the internet ablaze with their romance, which initially started as rumors and speculation but was ultimately confirmed.

Now, on the heels of her latest musical effort, Taylor is opening up about the couple’s relationship.

In an interview with Complex to promote her upcoming visual EP Escape Room, Taylor gushed about the role that Pierre played in the creative process, but also how he navigates their relationship, allowing her to tap into her soft girl era.

“He damn near EP’d it. It felt good to have someone be as passionate and as serious as you are…To have someone on your side fully hear you and don’t think that your visions are crazy,” she said of how Pierre was supportive of her creative process.

Speaking of their relationship dynamic, Taylor stated that Pierre handles her very delicately, something that she appreciates. “I’m very big on how you handle me, and I feel like you gotta handle me like a cup of tea.”

”With a cup of tea you walk slower, you’re more calm, you’re more delicate,” Taylor continued. “I feel like I am a cup of tea and I feel like he handles me as such. You know, he’s very, very gentle. It allows me to feel warm and to feel safe, and not be in survival mode.”

In a June 2025 interview with GQ, Taylor shared similar sentiments about the actor, revealing how protective he is of her and their relationship.

“He’s a real big music head and just how hands-on he’s been on this album with me has been really amazing to see,” she told the outlet. “You ever sit back and be like, ‘This person don’t play about me’? I was like, ‘Yeah, you need to be my leading man, because you understand every single song, every single emotion, every single feeling, which is that, on set, you’re going to bring it.’”

Escape Room, led by the singles “Long Time” and “Bed of Roses,” is slated for an August release.

