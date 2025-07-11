Kai Cenat Brings Big Energy (And Heat) To ‘Hot Ones’ Episode

Source: Courtesy / First We Feast/Hot Ones

Streamer superstar Kai Cenat brought all the heat on this week’s episode of Hot Ones, taking on the infamous wings of death while dishing up his signature humor, honesty, and hot takes. Read more and watch the full episode inside.

In true Kai fashion, the Twitch phenom wasted no time coming for Kevin Hart, calling the comedian a “leprechaun” and clowning him for calling him unattractive. “He literally is so…yo, he’s the definition of unattractive,” Kai joked, adding, “Kevin has no room to talk at all bro…he’s always angry.”

But it wasn’t all roasts and wing sauce. Kai opened up about his admiration for NBA legend LeBron James, who he confidently declared the GOAT—not just for his on-court dominance but for being a “family man” and a cultural role model.

“He’s a good representation…of how to move,” Kai said. “You can only give credit to people like that.”

When asked about content rights, Kai didn’t hold back, advocating for streamers to be allowed to react live to NBA games. “If streamers were able to react…it would only be crazier,” he said. “Times are changing.”

Music heads got a surprise peek into Kai’s dream artist roster. If he had to build a label? It’d be A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, rising star Nino Paid, and Lil Uzi Vert.

“A Boogie’s underrated…Nino’s new but I’m gravitating toward him…Uzi can do anything,” Kai said. “He’s just fun to be around.”

Things got real when Kai talked about streaming for 30 days straight—an experience he says left him with a kind of PTSD.

“It’s crazy,” he shared. “After 30 days, every time it’s completed, I wake up the next day trying to get out of PTSD…like people watching me.” Despite the mental toll, he emphasized his deep commitment to his community. “It’s important to show up if I say I’m gonna do something.”

From jokes to vulnerability, Kai gave fans another unforgettable moment on Hot Ones, proving once again why he’s one of the most dynamic creators of his generation. Literally, a Times100 Creator. And yes, he survived the wings but barely.

Check out the full episode below:

