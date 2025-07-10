Roccstar Says Diddy Verdict May Impact Artists “Flying Out” Groupies

It’s no secret that celebrities, whether they be music artists, movie actors, or professional athletes, tend to fly out their “fans” to wherever they’re located for potential hook-ups at hotels or even their homes. Love & Hip Hop cast member Roccstar thinks that those days may be coming to an end, thanks to Diddy’s sex trafficking trial.

Speaking to TMZ, Roccstar expressed his views on the aftermath of the Diddy trial and though he admits to being biased because he has close ties to everyone involved in the case (he used to produce for the Bad Boy record label), he told TMZ that “being freaky is not a crime” and that if the things that Diddy is accused of is considered breaking the law then “everybody in Hollywood going to jail this week.”

Now that Diddy is facing sentencing in October for the crimes he was convicted of, Roccstar feels that artists may have to think twice when “flying out” a groupie for some bumping and grinding these days. Noting that celebrities who partake in the practice now run the risk of getting caught up in a legal case, Roccstar thinks that everyone’s better off just staying in a monogamous relationship and staying out the way.

Per TMZ:

There’s now heavy discussion that the music industry is a war zone for women, but Roccstar sees problems coming down on the male side … in the wake of Diddy’s case, “flying out” potential bedmates has never been trickier!!!

These days, Roccstar says artists are better off to have one woman in a relationship … otherwise they’ll be next up for the Rap Rico!!!

Rocc did state that a man should never put his hands on a woman and recalled Cassie being “depressed here and there,” but said that she’d usually bounce back to her “bubbly” self and keep it moving during her relationship with Diddy. Poor girl.

What do y’all think? Will people think twice before flying out groupies for hook-ups, or will business go on as usual? Let us know in the comments section below.

