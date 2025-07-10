Music

CeCe Winans Discusses Faith, Music, and Finding Rest

Published on July 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cece winans on get up
Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach

CeCe Winans recently introduced her powerful new single, Come, Jesus, Come, a collaboration with the legendary Pastor Shirley Caesar. Describing the song as both a prayer and a promise, CeCe highlighted it’s message of hope and healing. “All you have to do is call Him, and He’ll come,” she explained, emphasizing the song’s relevance in today’s world.g with conviction.


STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Working with Pastor Caesar was a deeply moving experience for CeCe. She described Shirley as a pillar of the gospel music industry, someone who has stood the test of time with unwavering faith. CeCe shared how Shirley’s heartfelt worship during the recording session was a testament to her authenticity and love for God.


 

Related Stories

Beyond music, CeCe spoke about the importance of rest and mental well-being. She shared her personal practices for staying grounded, including unplugging, meditating on God’s word, and spending time by the water. “Sometimes, rest looks like me in a robe all day, praising God,” she said with a smile, offering a glimpse into her approach to self-care and spiritual renewal.

CeCe also reflected on the urgency of faith in today’s times, expressing her deep appreciation for those who continue to serve and uplift others. She emphasized the need for hope and connection, especially for younger generations, and how music can be a powerful tool to inspire and heal.

With Come, Jesus, Come, CeCe Winans delivers a message that resonates deeply, reminding listeners of the power of faith and the promise of God’s presence in every moment. Listen to it here

READ MORE STORIES

Check out the full interview here:

CeCe Winans Discusses Faith, Music, and Finding Rest  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close