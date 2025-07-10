CeCe Winans Discusses Faith, Music, and Finding Rest

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach

CeCe Winans recently introduced her powerful new single, Come, Jesus, Come, a collaboration with the legendary Pastor Shirley Caesar. Describing the song as both a prayer and a promise, CeCe highlighted it’s message of hope and healing. “All you have to do is call Him, and He’ll come,” she explained, emphasizing the song’s relevance in today’s world.g with conviction.



Working with Pastor Caesar was a deeply moving experience for CeCe. She described Shirley as a pillar of the gospel music industry, someone who has stood the test of time with unwavering faith. CeCe shared how Shirley’s heartfelt worship during the recording session was a testament to her authenticity and love for God.



Beyond music, CeCe spoke about the importance of rest and mental well-being. She shared her personal practices for staying grounded, including unplugging, meditating on God’s word, and spending time by the water. “Sometimes, rest looks like me in a robe all day, praising God,” she said with a smile, offering a glimpse into her approach to self-care and spiritual renewal.

CeCe also reflected on the urgency of faith in today’s times, expressing her deep appreciation for those who continue to serve and uplift others. She emphasized the need for hope and connection, especially for younger generations, and how music can be a powerful tool to inspire and heal.

With Come, Jesus, Come, CeCe Winans delivers a message that resonates deeply, reminding listeners of the power of faith and the promise of God’s presence in every moment. Listen to it here

Check out the full interview here:

