Jhené Aiko Drops Soothing 15-Minute Mantra ‘I’m Not Afraid’ With Visual

Source: Courtesy / ArtClub/Def Jam

Jhené Aiko is back with a soulful healing experience. Over the weekend, the six-time Grammy-nominated artist surprised fans with the release of her long-awaited 15-minute mantra, “I’m Not Afraid.” Read more and check out the visual inside.

The sonic offering, layered with crystal alchemy sound bowls and intentional megahertz frequencies, continues Aiko’s artistic mission to use music as a tool for emotional healing and spiritual alignment. Released via ArtClub/Def Jam, the mantra is available on all major streaming platforms.

Jhené’s latest sonic offering is accompanied by a calming visual: a flickering candle glowing gently in complete darkness, captured through a custom-engineered water basin that turns low-frequency vibrations into mesmerizing light patterns. Created by visual artists Lachlan Turczan and Conner Griffith, the visual evokes the inner stillness Aiko’s work often encourages fans to cultivate.

Aiko introduced the track with a poetic letter on Instagram, titled “i am not afraid (creation mantra),” urging listeners to embrace the unknown and lean into fear as a canvas for creativity. “Darkness is not meant to be feared, but embraced,” she writes. “When you find yourself in the midst of abyss… You must consider this: You are the light… And right where you are meant to be.” She closes the letter with a call to transform fear into imaginative freedom and spiritual wholeness.

This meditative offering follows Aiko’s previous healing-centered releases like her 2019 single “Trigger Protection Mantra,” and 2023’s “Alive & Well Mantra,” along with her groundbreaking Chilombo album, which was the first contemporary studio album to feature therapeutic sound frequencies.

The release also comes just after her Go To Heal campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, where she led guided meditations and sparked conversations around mental wellness. Using her platform, Aiko continues to make healing accessible while encouraging her audience to explore mindfulness, sound therapy, and intentional living.

“I’m Not Afraid” is a sanctuary. Whether you’re meditating, journaling, or simply seeking a moment of calm, Aiko’s latest creation invites you to lean into yourself and let your soul breathe.

Plug in your headphones and press play. Jhené is helping the world heal, one vibration at a time.

Check out the visual below:

Jhené Aiko Drops Soothing 15-Minute Mantra ‘I’m Not Afraid’ With Visual was originally published on globalgrind.com