DeVon Franklin Debuts One-Man Show in NYC

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

DeVon Franklin is no stranger to big stages — but this summer, he’s taking on one like never before. Known for his work behind the scenes in Hollywood and his bestselling inspirational books, Franklin is now starring in his own one-man show titled Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a recent interview with Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings, Franklin opened up about the motivation behind the production, which will run July 18–20 at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York City. The show is being presented in collaboration with Audible, and Franklin says it’s one of his most personal projects to date.

“This is about my journey from divorce to rediscovering love,” Franklin shared. “Sometimes in order to have a breakthrough, you have to go through a breakdown. You’ve got to let the old version of your life fall apart so God can rebuild something new.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The show mixes elements of faith, storytelling, and even humor — something Franklin says was essential to making it feel authentic and real. “Very rarely do we, especially as Black men, get the space to fully express ourselves like this,” he said. “This is me being vulnerable. Just me on stage, telling my truth.”

Franklin, who was previously married to actress Meagan Good, revealed during the interview that he’s now engaged to Maria Castillo. “It’s been amazing to see how God has brought love back into my life,” he said. His story, he hopes, will resonate with those who feel stuck in seasons of loss or uncertainty.

“It’s about giving people hope,” he said. “We all go through dark moments, and sometimes we can’t see the light. But I believe that sharing what I’ve gone through can help others find their own breakthrough.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During the interview, co-host Griff joked that a one-man show takes range — “You gotta be serious, funny, and back again.” Franklin laughed in agreement, saying, “I’m not trying to open up for someone — I’m trying to be the headliner!”

Franklin also spoke about breaking free from limiting labels and expectations. “We put ourselves in boxes — ‘I’m just a producer’ or ‘just a preacher’ — and that can hold us back,” he said. “But when we give God space to do more with our lives, we discover parts of ourselves we didn’t know were there. That’s what this show is about.”

Tickets for Be True are available now at DeVonFranklin.com. Franklin encouraged anyone in the New York area to come out and experience the performance, which he promises will be “a blessing.”

Related Article: DeVon Franklin Talks ‘It Takes A Woman’ & ‘Kingdom Business’

Related Article: JJ Hairston Signs Deal with Motown Gospel, Readies Youthful Praise Comeback

Erica Campbell wrapped up the conversation with praise: “It takes courage to change your dominant identity — to redefine who you are. We supported your books and your movies, and now we celebrate this next chapter.”

With storytelling that’s raw, faith-filled, and uplifting, Be True is more than a show — it’s an invitation to heal, grow, and step boldly into your next season.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

DeVon Franklin Debuts One-Man Show in NYC was originally published on getuperica.com