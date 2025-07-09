Ice Spice & Regina Hall Join The Cast Of New SpongeBob Movie

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

It’s a Bikini Bottom takeover! Ice Spice and Regina Hall are diving into animation with roles in the upcoming SpongeBob movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Paramount just released the official trailer, and fans are already hyped for what’s shaping up to be SpongeBob’s most epic adventure yet. Read more and watch the trailer inside.

Set to hit theaters on this Winter, the animated feature marks a major moment for both stars. Ice Spice, fresh off her chart-topping music success, brings her Bronx-bred cool to the underwater world. While comedy queen, Regina Hall, adds her signature flair to the ensemble.

This all-new adventure follows SpongeBob SquarePants as he sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by chasing down the legendary ghost pirate, the Flying Dutchman. What starts as a daring mission quickly turns into a wild, deep-sea journey full of comedy, heart, and of course, plenty of nautical nonsense.

Joining Ice Spice and Regina Hall in the star-studded voice cast are Tom Kenny (as SpongeBob), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). The film also features voice work from George Lopez, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, and Mark Hamill.

Directed by Derek Drymon, Search for SquarePants is the latest installment in the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants movie franchise, based on the hit Nickelodeon series created by Stephen Hillenburg. The film is produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies in association with Domain Entertainment and MRC.

The screenplay was penned by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman, with a story by Marc Ceccarelli, Kaz, and Brady. Longtime SpongeBob collaborators Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller also serve as executive producers, ensuring that the film stays true to the humor and heart fans have come to love.

Rated PG for “rude humor, some thematic elements, and mild language,” the film promises fun for the whole family — plus some fresh edge. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love a feel-good comedy, Search for SquarePants is a must-watch this holiday season.

Catch The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants only in theaters this December 19, 2025. Get ready for a splashy ride like no other.

Check out the trailer below:

