17th Annual Miami Takeover Celebrates 50 Years Of Go-Go Music & More

The 17th Annual Miami Takeover returns to the Magic City on July 24 through July 27, featuring eight can’t-miss events, including a celebration of Washington, D.C.’s homegrown music, Go-Go. Across the four days, the Miami Takeover (MTO) will not only highlight Go-Go music and culture but also the rich arts scene of Miami.

The Miami Takeover is one of the biggest cultural beach festivals in the summer season, combining music, art, and the all-too-important facet of supporting the local community. Beyond celebrating 50 years of Go-Go Music, MTO has several events for attendees to choose from.

This year’s Miami Takeover event kicks off on Thursday, July 24, with the Comedy + Vibes show at the Hard Rock Cafe featuring Kyle Grooms, Brian G (aka Mr. FitFat), and Bert Cornelius with sounds provided by Miami’s DJ Bo Weezy, along with live performances from The Larry Dog Band.

Centerting MTO’s aim of supporting and giving back to the citizens of Miami, on Friday, July 25, Miami Takeover, in partnership with Colgate and the Miami Beach Police Athletic League, Inc., will host a morning event in Miami Beach for over 100 children 12 and under to receive free dental screenings as part of the Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures. Learn more here. In addition, RSVPs can be made by emailing smiles@themiamitakeover.com. All participants must be pre-registered.

As the day rolls on, MTO will host the Miami Meet & Greet Splashdown at Z Ocean Hotel between 2 PM and 7 PM local time. Following that event, MTO, in collaboration with No Sleep South Beach, will host the Miami Nights in White all-white party at The Urban from 9 PM to 2 AM local time.

On Saturday, July 26, the main event of the evening is the Art of Go-Go Culture Fest, celebrating 50 years of Washington, D.C.’s iconic musical art form. The Junkyard Band, which has existed since the 1980s, headlines the festival and will be joined by the Top5 Band out of Prince George’s County, Maryland, along with the Black Passion Band. Miami artists Marcus Blake and Rod Royal, along with DMV artist Demont Pinder. The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest takes place at the Miami Beach Bandshell from 5 PM to 10 PM local time.

Saturday night closes out with MTO and No Sleep South Beach and their Can We Talk? The All-Black R&B Party event at Club M2 from 10 PM to 4 AM local time.

Concluding the Miami Takeover 2025 weekend on Sunday, July 27, will be a morning community service event, Beach Sweep, at the Marseilles Hotel at Miami Beach, where participants will aid in cleaning up the beach area near the MTO events. Later in the day, also at the Marseilles Hotel, will be the SPLASH Pool Party Finale, taking place from 3 PM to 9 PM local time.

To learn more about the 17th annual Miami Takeover, supported by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), please click here to find information on tickets, accommodations, event times, and more.

Photo: MTO/Miami Takeover

17th Annual Miami Takeover Celebrates 50 Years Of Go-Go Music & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com