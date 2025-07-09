Cardi B’s Latest Paris Haute Couture Week Look Is Hauntingly Good

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Cardi B is showing up and showing out with her best fashion this year for Paris Haute Couture Week, which will run from July 7 to July 10. On July 8, the Bronx native turned heads while attending Stephane Rolland’s Fall 2025 Haute Couture Fashion show in the city of lights, wearing one of the designer’s meticulously handcrafted gowns.

The black and white gown featured a dramatic hood that draped over the rapper’s head in a style reminiscent of a nun’s habit, with voluminous sides that cascaded to the floor and a cinched waist that highlighted her figure. She completed the elegant look with pearl earrings and a sleek bun, adding a touch of classic sophistication.

A video shared by Fashion Bomb Daily on Tuesday captured the celeb smiling as she met with Rolland and posed for a few press photos in the striking ensemble.

Cardi also rocked a beautiful Ashi Studio gown during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

But that wasn’t the only high-fashion moment created by the Am I the Drama? artist.

The mother of three made an additional stop at Ashi Studio, led by designer Mohammed Ashi, known for his refined artistic vision and intricate use of embroidery to express luxury through complex and handcrafted designs. She arrived wearing a dramatic Ashi Studio gown, bringing high fashion to the front row. The cream-colored dress, reminiscent of the Victorian era, featured delicate lace and a structured corset, with cascading frills forming a skirt that hugged the Grammy Award-winner’s figure perfectly. She completed the look with a braided ponytail and sparkling lace heels to match.

The incredible looks served as a follow-up to Cardi’s outstanding July 7 ensemble worn to the Schiaparelli fashion show, where she stunned in a striking midnight-black velvet gown created by the iconic fashion house. The avant-garde piece featured dramatic shoulder fringe that cascaded like high-fashion feathers, adding to its bold allure. Perched gracefully on her hand was a sleek black crow, completing Cardi B’s look with a touch of villainous elegance — the perfect darkly chic accessory.

With two more days left of the semi-annual event, we hope Cardi B has more looks coming down the pipeline because she’s been on a roll, and we’re loving it.

