The Ultimate 2025 Essence Festival Recap

I’ve heard the whispers on Beyoncé’s internet, the murmurs suggesting that Essence Festival has somehow lost its “essence.” And while it’s true that the experience has evolved, and there’s always room for a little more streamlined management, I’m here to tell you definitively that those claims are far from the mark. Our people were there, in droves. Representing the vibrant spirit of Black culture and community. They were, without a doubt, having an absolute ball. The energy was palpable, a testament to the enduring power of this incredible gathering.

The annual Essence Festival of Culture, known as “a party with a purpose,” has grown significantly since its inception in 1995. It was originally a single event commemorating Essence Magazine’s 25th anniversary. It now draws hundreds of thousands to the Crescent City each year. Over the past two decades, the festival has become a vital platform for promoting, celebrating, and exploring various facets of our community. From health & wellness, spirituality, beauty & style, food, community & culture, entertainment, and entrepreneurship.

This millennial has decided to share some of the experiences, stays and eats that are sure to make your Essence Festival one to remember moving forward.

The festival offers an array of experiences, including engaging panel discussions, diverse shopping opportunities, meet-and-greets and activities at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The Superdome hosts continuous live music, showcasing top artists in R&B, soul, funk, gospel, and hip-hop. Beyond these official events, numerous activations take place throughout the city. Here are some of the most memorable ones.

The Events

Sheaversity with SheaMoisture

Source: Courtesy of SheaMoisture

One thing about this beauty brand, they are gonna have a time! SheaMoisture lit up Essence Fest weekend with a vibrant celebration of Sheaversity—a joyful tribute to individuality, culture, and community. From immersive experiences to star-studded moments, the brand created an unforgettable presence on and off the yard. The Sheaversity Roll Call welcome party was complete with dope music, drinks, vibes and some of our favorite content creators. Not to mention, the NOLA GOAT, Juvenile, gave us a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

At the Convention Center, festival-goers were invited to step into the world of SheaMoisture with interactive brand activations, hair styling stations, exclusive product drops, and plenty of surprises. Saturday morning brought the Sheaversity takeover to Loretta’s Authentic Pralines. Guests indulged in a custom café combo—two iconic beignets and an Arnold Palmer—on the house. There were also complimentary SheaMoisture samples and a curated weekend syllabus to enhance the Essence vibes.

Then, they took center stage at Beautycon inside the Convention Center. Hosted by Netflix star Forever’s Lovie Simone and journalist Asia Ware, the segment featured a celebration of Miss Sheaversity and breathtaking looks from celebrity stylist and SheaMoisture Education Partner Lacy Redway. It was a moment of beauty, brilliance, and Black girl magic that left the audience inspired.

From the booth to the beignets, SheaMoisture made sure the Sheaversity spirit was alive all weekend long—celebrating culture, community, and self-expression in true Essence Fest fashion.

National Urban League Women in Harmony Luncheon

Source: Courtesy of National Urban League

Next, the National Urban League hosted its 6th Annual Women in Harmony Awards Luncheon. Held at the Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans, we celebrated Black women who lead, create, and transform. Under the theme Her Power, Her Prosperity, the red carpet affair honored Patti LaBelle, Mara Brock Akil, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and Danessa Myricks. Over 350 guests enjoyed inspiring speeches, performances by GRAMMY winners Howard Hewett and MAJOR, and a wellness-focused Self-Care Lounge featuring beauty activations from Danessa Myricks Beauty and others. NUL President Marc H. Morial and SVP Rhonda Spears Bell praised the honorees for using their platforms to uplift and empower communities nationwide.

Kensington Grey x EssenceGU Creator Mixer

Source: Shatimah Monaé Photography

Kensington Grey and Essence GU hosted an unforgettable #HouseOfInfluence mixer in the heart of New Orleans. Held at the stylish Common House, the event brought together a dynamic community of creators, clients, and culture-shapers for an evening of food, drinks, and connection.

The space buzzed with good vibes and meaningful conversations as guests dripping in all-white looks mingled with the teams behind Kensington Grey and Essence GU. The mixer served as a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and the influential power of Black voices shaping the digital space and beyond.

With a backdrop of music, curated bites, and genuine community, #HouseOfInfluence lived up to its name—creating a space where talent and impact came together in true Essence Fest style.

Black Excellence Brunch

In a powerful tribute to Black joy, beauty, and cultural brilliance, the Black Excellence Brunch, founded by Trell Thomas, partnered with L’Oréal USA for an exclusive, invite-only experience during Essence Festival 2025. Set against the elegant backdrop of Messina’s at the Terminal, the all-white-attire brunch brought together changemakers, creatives, and cultural tastemakers from across the country.

The afternoon was a vibrant celebration of Black excellence, featuring elevated dining, inspiring storytelling, and intentional community building. Honoring trailblazers across beauty, sports, and entertainment, the event highlighted the undeniable impact and resilience of Black leaders who continue to shape the culture.

Notable attendees included the astounding Olympian Jordan Chiles, media powerhouse Angela Rye, actress Crystal Renee Hayslett, R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn, actress Tia Alexandria, and L’Oréal USA ambassadors and executives. The atmosphere was electric with connection, purpose, and pride, reinforcing the brunch’s mission to honor legacy while building a thriving future.

The Black Excellence Brunch x L’Oréal USA partnership was a standout moment of Essence Festival. Black culture wasn’t just celebrated, it was centered and elevated.

The Stays

The Pontchartrain Hotel

Steeped in Southern style and distinct European flair, The Pontchartrain Hotel blends modern luxury with its original 1927 architecture. This historic hotel, conveniently located on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar line, offers anything-but-ordinary accommodations.

Within the luxurious confines of the hotel, guests can choose from a trio of exceptional dining and entertainment options. Perched high above the city, Hot Tin offers a sophisticated rooftop lounge experience. It is perfect for enjoying handcrafted cocktails and panoramic views. For a more formal culinary journey, Jack Rose, the hotel’s signature restaurant, presents an exquisite menu crafted with the finest ingredients. Those seeking a delightful start to their day will find the Silver Whistle Café ready to serve a delicious breakfast.

Beyond its culinary offerings..

The hotel is home to the truly iconic Bayou Bar, a vibrant jazz spot steeped in history and legend. This lively establishment is not only renowned as the very birthplace of the New Orleans Saints NFL team, but it also boasts a storied past as a favored haunt of Hollywood’s elite. Literary giant Tennessee Williams and legendary crooner Frank Sinatra were among the celebrated figures who frequently graced its hallowed halls, adding to its rich tapestry of charm and allure.

Hotel Monteleone

Hotel Monteleone, a historic and independent family-owned property, has graced the French Quarter for over a century, now under its fifth generation of ownership. This iconic 523-room hotel blends timeless luxury with modern comforts, highlighted by the recently renovated Iberville Tower.

Renowned for its unique offerings, Hotel Monteleone is home to the Carousel Bar & Lounge, New Orleans’ first and only revolving bar. Culinary delights await at Criollo Restaurant, where seasonal, ingredient-driven menus showcase the best of New Orleans cuisine.

With an exclusive rooftop pool and a central French Quarter location, Hotel Monteleone provides the perfect base for exploring New Orleans’ vibrant culture.

The Eats

Drago’s

No visit to New Orleans or Essence Festival is truly complete without indulging in the culinary delight that is Drago’s chargrilled oysters. This iconic dish has become synonymous with a quintessential NOLA experience. Drawing in locals and tourists alike with its irresistible aroma and mouth-watering flavor. The oysters, fresh from the Gulf, are grilled to perfection over an open flame. Their natural brininess enhanced by a generous bath of garlic butter, a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and a secret blend of herbs and spices.

Jack Rose

Hands down, this was one of the best meals I’ve ever had. An homage to Tennessee Williams’ play ‘The Rose Tattoo,’ the hotel’s signature restaurant is a manifestation of New Orleans’ love of celebration through food and drink. This spot offers an eclectic and vibrant dining experience that feels like home in the Garden District. The Lil Wayne portrait is the perfect love letter.

Criollo

Much like the city of New Orleans, this restaurant is a vibrant blend of cultures. Its ingredient-driven, seasonal menus artfully combine land and sea, achieving a delightful balance of long-standing tradition and contemporary tastes. It has a strong focus on the abundance of the Gulf and a distinct Louisiana flair.

The Drinks

Hot Tin

First, an intimate rooftop bar. This former penthouse offers champagne and vibrant cocktails. A 270-degree panorama of Downtown New Orleans and the Mississippi River. The interior, designed to evoke a 1940s artist’s loft, is airy and eclectic. It features comfortable couches and a captivating display of curios that blend the past with the present. Glass accordion doors open to a balcony with unparalleled Downtown views. A more private second terrace provides a bird’s-eye perspective of Saint Charles Avenue.

Carousel Bar

The world-renowned Carousel Bar, an iconic destination for over 70 years, continues to spin. Having served countless cocktails and witnessed infamous rendezvous involving figures like Liberace, Tennessee Williams, and Louis Prima. Mixologist Marvin Allen and Tour Director Mike Dupree lead an in-depth, private exploration of the bar’s illustrious history, highlighting its legendary patrons and celebrated cocktails. It includes the quintessential Sazerac and Hotel Monteleone’s own masterpiece, the Vieux Carré. A great stop on your Essence Festival tour!

St. Noir Cafe

Last but not least, St. Noir, located in the vibrant Upper 8th Ward, is more than just a café. It’s a hub for community and intentional living. This Black-owned establishment seamlessly combines exceptional coffee and exquisite wine with carefully curated events that champion art, culture, and social connection. With soulful playlists and collaborations with local leaders, St. Noir is an essential stop for anyone wanting to experience the energy of New Orleans’ contemporary Black Renaissance. Don’t miss their divine Praline Au Lait and praline croissant.

