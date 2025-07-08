Melissa Wade Shares Firsthand Update on Storm Recovery in North Carolina

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

The aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantel has left parts of North Carolina reeling, and Melissa Wade, assistant program director and beloved voice on Raleigh-Durham’s WNNL 103.9 The Light, is helping shine a light on the road to recovery.

Wade joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to speak with co-host Griff about the devastation still lingering in her community. Though the skies have cleared, many in Central North Carolina are still struggling to deal with the storm’s effects.

“You would’ve never known by looking at the weather now,” Wade said. “The sun is up, but it’s been devastating here.”

More than 60 roads remain closed in the area, with some of the worst flooding concentrated in Durham — Wade’s hometown — and nearby Chapel Hill. She shared that in just one part of Durham, around 80 residents had to be rescued from fast-rising floodwaters near the Eno River.

“People went into movie theaters and came out to see their cars submerged or floating away,” Wade said, adding that power outages followed in many neighborhoods. Her own son, a lineman for Duke Energy, has been working around the clock with his crew to help restore power across the region.

The storm also hit close to home for Wade’s family. Her nephew, who lives near the Eno River, narrowly avoided serious flood damage.

“He went to sleep and woke up Monday morning to see that there was flooding. His neighbors across the street weren’t so lucky — their cars were submerged,” Wade explained. “He just had mud all over his yard.”

As official aid efforts from FEMA and the American Red Cross begin to ramp up, Wade encouraged nearby listeners to take action now by helping with cleanup efforts.

Related Article: The Top Developments In Altadena Following Eaton Wildfires

Related Article: Devastating Photos Of Hurricane Beryl’s Destruction In Caribbean Islands

“My message is simple: grab a shovel, grab something, and go help,” she urged. “There are neighborhoods and small businesses in need. If you’re close by and able, lend a helping hand.”

Though organized relief numbers and drop-off locations are still being finalized, Wade promised updates as they become available through The Light 103.9 and its partners.

“You’re not alone,” she said to those affected. “We are with you, and we are one community — strong together.”

Wade signed off the interview with warmth and gratitude, as Griff thanked her for taking the time to speak. The emotional moment was a reminder of the powerful role local voices play in leading and uniting communities, especially in difficult times.

✕

Melissa Wade Shares Firsthand Update on Storm Recovery in North Carolina was originally published on getuperica.com