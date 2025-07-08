Entertainment

Nene Leakes Declined 'The Traitors' Season 4 For Family Reasons

Published on July 8, 2025

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reality TV queen Nene Leakes is setting the record straight about why she won’t be appearing on Season 4 of Peacock’s The Traitors, despite swirling rumors that she was slated to join the cast. Read more inside.

In a new interview on the Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia podcast, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed that she was indeed approached to compete in the wildly popular competition series and was even excited about the opportunity. However, family came first.

“I was asked to do Traitors — I was really excited about doing it, by the way,” Leakes shared candidly. But behind the scenes, her 25-year-old son Brent was facing serious health challenges after suffering a stroke at 22 and undergoing a heart transplant. “His heart started rejecting [the transplant],” she revealed, adding that he had to be hospitalized in order “to stop the rejection.”

Though Brent has since “turned a curve” and is recovering, Leakes admitted there was no way she could’ve stepped away to film. “My fear was committing and then having to go back to them and say, I can’t do it. So that was never going to work,” she said. “Brent was very sick. It was no way I could have committed to it.”

Leakes also shut down social media rumors claiming she walked away due to money. “No, no, no. I got the check,” she said firmly. “If Brent had been in the place that he’s in today, I would have went.”

While fans may be disappointed not to see Nene stirring the pot in the Scottish Highlands alongside fellow Housewives like Porsha Williams, Lisa Rinna, and Candiace Dillard Bassett, her reasoning is deeply heartfelt. “We can FaceTime. He’s talking. He wasn’t walking at the time. Now he’s walking, he’s talking,” Leakes said proudly.

Though The Traitors Season 4 will go on with a star-studded cast, Nene Leakes is focusing on what matters most — family and healing. And when the time is right, fans can bet that her return to the spotlight will be just as iconic.

Watch the full episode of Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia with Nene Leakes below:

Nene Leakes Declined ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 For Family Reasons  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

