MAGA Hardliners Split Over Sudden Disappearance Of Epstein List

MAGA hardliners and avowed supporters of President Donald Trump are split over the Justice Department’s recently announced stance that the so-called “Epstein List” doesn’t feature anything incriminating. MAGA figureheads such as Laura Loomer and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have voiced their displeasure over the changed course.

As Hip-Hop Wired shared in a report this week, the Justice Department concluded that there was no incriminating evidence in the alleged client list held by the late Jefferey Epstein, and that the convicted sex offender died of suicide.

Alex Jones, while not necessarily a MAGA proxy through and through, pondered on his Infowars program with his guest, former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, about the legitimacy of the joint memo from the DOJ and FBI stating that the client list was no longer in play.

“So I’m gonna ask again, why would they send it out? If you’re going to cover it up, you don’t send it out?” Jones said of the client list.

Jones added, “I just can’t lie. I want to walk up and ask [FBI Deputy Director Dan] Bongino, what the hell are you…or [FBI Director] Kash Patel, like, you’ve done the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who previously said she had the alleged client list held by the late Jeffrey Epstein on her desk for review, like Bongino and Patel, once believed that there was an extensive cover-up regarding Epstein’s death. Bongino even alleged that Epstein was murdered due to the sensitive nature of the list.

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer took to the X platform and called out Bondi, writing in a caption, “Blondi lied. She was always lying, atop a video featuring Loomer speaking on the matter. Loomer added in another X post, “Who releases a statement about the Epstein files on the Sunday night of 4th of July weekend? Someone who doesn’t want you paying attention.”

Former DOGE chief Elon Musk also posted on X regarding the DOJ and FBI’s memo, furthering the rift between the South African billionaire and President Donald Trump. In an affront to MAGA sensibilities, Musk previously suggested that the file could incriminate Trump during the early portions of their feud but has since deleted those missives.

