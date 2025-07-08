Rich Homie Quan’s Dad Reveals The Toll Young Thug Fallout Took On His Son

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rich Homie Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, recently opened up about the emotional toll his son’s falling out with Young Thug had on him.

Appearing on a podcast, Lamar also reflected on the pain of losing his son, calling it one of the “darkest” moments of his life. He spoke about the decision to keep the funeral ceremony private, limiting attendance from the music industry, but ensuring fans had a way to pay their respects. The conversation eventually shifted to Rich Homie Quan’s relationship with Young Thug, which started off strong during their collaborations under the Rich Gang umbrella.

The duo created some of the most memorable hits of the mid-2010s, including “Lifestyle.” However, as fans noticed, their chemistry suddenly disappeared when they stopped working together. While the two artists never publicly explained the fallout at the time, Corey Lamar believes it left a lasting mark on his son. “It affected Quan a lot. I can only speak on Quan. Quan wouldn’t talk to me about it, but I know my son. It had a profound effect on his everyday life. I know it did,” Lamar shared.

In a more recent interview with GQ in April, Young Thug finally addressed the situation from his perspective. He suggested that the split wasn’t personal, but rather a natural part of growth. “I think we just grew and became our own bosses and men,” Thug said. “We just didn’t want to keep doing the Rich Gang albums.” He added that while he didn’t mind continuing the collaboration, he understood if others didn’t share that vision.

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug’s friendship began around 2013 when they started working together under Birdman’s Rich Gang imprint. Their joint mixtape, “Tha Tour Part 1“, dropped in 2014 and received critical acclaim. However, by 2015, the two had parted ways musically and personally, with both pursuing solo careers. The full reason for their split was never fully explained, until now.

Rich Homie Quan’s Dad Reveals The Toll Young Thug Fallout Took On His Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com