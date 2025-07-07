Entertainment

Bad Bunny Blasts Trump & Champions Immigrants In ‘NUEVAYoL’ Video

Published on July 7, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Bad Bunny is never one to shy away from using his art as protest. His latest visual offers pulls and no punches. Check out the stirring visual that appears to be taking a few jabs at President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

Released on July 4, the Puerto Rican superstar dropped the music video for “NUEVAYoL,” directed by Renell Medrano. The video delivered a bold and emotional critique of Trump’s anti-immigration policies while standing in full solidarity with Latinx and immigrant communities.

The video opens at a Quinceañera, capturing a seemingly joyous moment as a young girl is celebrated by her community. The mood shifts dramatically when her dress catches fire, which feels like a powerful metaphor for the dangers immigrant communities face while simply trying to live and thrive in the U.S. Panic erupts as guests rush to save the girl, underscoring the community’s resilience even in moments of crisis.

As the video continues, scenes of dancers outside the venue are intercut with the turmoil inside, building to a striking final image: Bad Bunny standing atop the Statue of Liberty. But this isn’t the statue you’ve seen before — the torch-bearing icon is marked with the Puerto Rican flag, reclaiming a symbol of welcome and freedom. The moment feels like a rallying cry for cultural pride and immigrant justice.

Then comes the video’s final blow with an audio clip mimicking Trump’s voice sarcastically declaring, “This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.” The satirical message is a clear dig at Trump’s real-life rhetoric and recent actions.

The timing is no coincidence. Just days earlier, Trump unveiled the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” ICE detention facility in Florida — an isolated warehouse outfitted with cages and surrounded by alligator-filled waters, intended to hold up to 5,000 immigrant detainees.

“You don’t have to pay [alligators] so much,” Trump joked to reporters, according to People, revealing the cold detachment at the heart of his immigration stance.

“NUEVAYoL” is a statement. Bad Bunny is reminding the world that art can still be a weapon of resistance. In a time when cruelty is being televised, he’s choosing to broadcast truth, culture, and the enduring power of community.

Check out the “NUEVAYoL” video below:

