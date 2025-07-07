News

TSA Ends Shoe Removal Rule: A Step Forward for Travelers

Published on July 7, 2025

US-AIRLINE-HOMELAND SECURITY-TSA-LAX
Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

According to Yahoo.com, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has officially ended its decades-old policy requiring travelers to remove their shoes at airport security checkpoints. Effective July 7, 2025, this change applies to all passengers, regardless of TSA PreCheck status, marking a significant evolution in U.S. airport security procedures.

The shoe removal rule, introduced in 2001 following the infamous “Shoe Bomber” incident, has long been a source of frustration for travelers. However, advancements in scanning technology have rendered the practice unnecessary. Caleb Harmon-Marshall, a former TSA officer, explained, “Modern scanners can now detect potential threats without requiring passengers to take off their shoes.”


This update is expected to streamline the airport experience, significantly reducing wait times. Harmon-Marshall predicts, “This change could cut wait times by more than half, especially for families or groups.” Frequent flyers and travel experts have lauded the move, emphasizing its potential to alleviate stress and improve efficiency.

The policy shift also raises questions about the future of TSA PreCheck, as one of its key perks—keeping shoes on—has now been extended to all travelers. Some speculate this could lead to broader changes in TSA’s approach to security.

While the TSA has not made an official announcement, the rollout is already underway nationwide. The agency aims to balance improved traveler convenience with robust security measures, signaling a new era in air travel.

For millions of passengers, this change eliminates one of the most cumbersome aspects of airport security, making the journey from check-in to boarding a little smoother—and a lot less barefoot.

The article ‘TSA Ends Shoe Removal Rule: A Step Forward for Travelers‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

TSA Ends Shoe Removal Rule: A Step Forward for Travelers  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

