Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Detroit’s own Kash Doll and her NFL boo Za’Darius Smith turned heads at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend – and they brought some serious fashion heat. Literally.

Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Rock Matching Black Leather Sets To NASCAR

Kash Doll, always our favorite fly girl, showed out in a sleek black leather crop top. The top perfectly flaunted her curves, melanin, and flat tummy.

She paired it effortlessly with matching leather pants. Bold silver cross details adorned both pieces, giving rocker vibes. Kash topped off the look with a fierce black leather cowboy hat and iced-out diamond accessories. Giving a classy note to the look, the rapper added a classic black flap Chanel bag.

Kash is known for slaying fashion and hairstyles and always keeping her looks on point. She also keeps it real. Even she joked on Instagram that wearing leather on a hot race day was “one of dumbest sh*’t she’s ever done.”

Her hair had frizzed up by day’s end—natural girl hair problems, we feel you, girl!

Za’Darius matched Kash’s fly with ease. He kept it effortlessly stylish in a black muscle tee featuring bold graphics, paired with black leather shorts and sleek kicks, proving this couple is all about coordinated, edgy glam.

Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Fast & Furious Fashion Weekend Prove Why They Remain A Couple To Watch

The duo were VIPs at NACAR’s Chicago Race Weekend July 6-7. Kash and Za’Darius spent the weekend vibing in the pit with race teams, posed with the coveted NASCAR trophy, and even got up close and personal with the supercharged cars on the track.

Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith continue to set style and relationship goals. We love Black love – and they’re definitely a couple we can’t stop watching.

Kash Doll & Za'Darius Smith Bring The Fashion Heat – Literally – To NASCAR In Chicago