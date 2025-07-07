Style & Fashion

Kash Doll & Za'Darius Smith Serve Leather Looks At NASCAR

Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Bring The Fashion Heat – Literally – To NASCAR In Chicago

Name a hotter couple rocking leather in July - we'll wait.   

Published on July 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

kash doll za'darius smith Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Detroit’s own Kash Doll and her NFL boo Za’Darius Smith turned heads at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend – and they brought some serious fashion heat. Literally.

Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Rock Matching Black Leather Sets To NASCAR

Kash Doll, always our favorite fly girl, showed out in a sleek black leather crop top. The top perfectly flaunted her curves, melanin, and flat tummy.

Related Stories

She paired it effortlessly with matching leather pants. Bold silver cross details adorned both pieces, giving rocker vibes. Kash topped off the look with a fierce black leather cowboy hat and iced-out diamond accessories. Giving a classy note to the look, the rapper added a classic black flap Chanel bag.

Kash is known for slaying fashion and hairstyles and always keeping her looks on point. She also keeps it real. Even she joked on Instagram that wearing leather on a hot race day was “one of dumbest sh*’t she’s ever done.”

Her hair had frizzed up by day’s end—natural girl hair problems, we feel you, girl!

Za’Darius matched Kash’s fly with ease. He kept it effortlessly stylish in a black muscle tee featuring bold graphics, paired with black leather shorts and sleek kicks, proving this couple is all about coordinated, edgy glam.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLx3_-NR89U/?img_index=4

Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Fast & Furious Fashion Weekend Prove Why They Remain A Couple To Watch

The duo were VIPs at NACAR’s Chicago Race Weekend July 6-7. Kash and Za’Darius spent the weekend vibing in the pit with race teams, posed with the coveted NASCAR trophy, and even got up close and personal with the supercharged cars on the track.

Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith continue to set style and relationship goals. We love Black love – and they’re definitely a couple we can’t stop watching.

Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Bring The Fashion Heat – Literally – To NASCAR In Chicago  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close