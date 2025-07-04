Stevie Wonder’s MLK Holiday Journey To Be A Documentary

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The story behind how the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. became a federal holiday with the help of legendary musician Stevie Wonder will now be the subject of a documentary. The multiple Grammy Award winner is partnering with TIME Studios to produce the unnamed documentary film, which will explore Wonder’s personal tie to the movement to get a national holiday to recognize Dr. King’s birthday, which became official when then President Ronald Reagan signed the bill making it a law in 1983.

Stevie Wonder will appear on-screen in the film to share his experiences during that time, which will also include archival footage that has never been seen by the public. One key element of the documentary will be the making of “Happy Birthday,” a song crafted as an ode to Dr. King on the 1980 Hotter Than July album. The song is now a fixture at birthday celebrations across the globe, no matter the scale.



Oscar nominee Traci A. Curry, who has directed the powerful documentary ATTICA as well as the NatGeo mini series Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, has been tabbed to direct the film. Stevie Wonder’s Eyes ‘n’ Sound production company will serve as executive producers along with Time Studios. In a statement, the musical icon said: “I’m excited to tell the story of the making of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. More importantly, I want us to learn and remember this story with today’s eye and understanding. If we truly understood how this bill came to be, then we will really appreciate the power of the people.”

Lynne Benioff, co-owner and co-chair of TIME Studios expressed their gratitude in working on the project as well in a statement, adding: “We are honored to help bring this important chapter of history to light and to work with Stevie Wonder in telling the story of how his artistry and activism helped shape a national movement. We believe this film will spark meaningful conversations about the profound impact one person’s voice and vision can have on our culture and world.”





Stevie Wonder’s MLK Holiday Journey To Be A Documentary was originally published on hiphopwired.com