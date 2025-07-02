Remy Ma Spars With Daughter Of Man Her Son Allegedly Killed

Source: Prince Williams / Getty



Tensions flared between Remy Ma and the daughter of a man that the “Lean Back” rapper’s son is accused of murdering outside of a courthouse last month, with the two women having an intense verbal exchange. The confrontation took place outside of the Queens County Courthouse as Jayson “Jace” Scott was being arraigned for his role in the 2021 murder of Darius Guillebeaux.



According to reports, Guillebeaux’ daughter, Jazmin Dior, posted a video on social media capturing the exchange she had with the Bronx artist. Dior is heard calling Remy Ma out, accusing her of “trying to act tough” and telling her to “go around the corner,” suggesting that she wanted to fight her.

Remy Ma is seen heading down the courtroom steps to set her belongings down, responding, “Come on, beat me up,” before the video ends. Another clip shows Remy Ma being handcuffed by officers outside, but it is unclear what led to that happening.





In a follow-up post, Dior accused the “Conceited” rapper of being antagonistic. “You would have thought I did something to you,” she said in the clip to Remy Ma, remarking that she seemed to lack remorse over what Scott did. “Realistically, I can never speak to my father again. You can see your son.”



Scott, 23, was allegedly hired to kill Guillebeaux, and the shooting occurred in broad daylight at the intersection of 148 Street and Rockaway Boulevard on June 7, 2021. He was arrested by the New York Police Department for first- and second-degree murder as well as reckless endangerment in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. An accomplice, Richard Swygert, was also accused of conspiring with Scott in the murder and was also charged. He is currently in prison for a separate murder in 2021.



“Remy Ma wished to address this situation personally, but has been strongly advised by our office not to say anything publicly — as most people in this situation are, as the case is still active,” a statement released by the rapper’s representative said. “To be clear, Jayson Scott is innocent and Remy Ma is committed to proving his innocence and fully supporting her child during this time.” Scott faces life in prison if convicted of the charges.



