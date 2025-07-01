Dr. LaShawn Denise Witt Opens Up in Healing Memoir The Diva Herself

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Dr. LaShawn Denise Witt is on a mission to turn pain into purpose, and her new memoir, The Diva Herself: I Survived My Mess, is a testament to that. Sitting down with Cheryl Jackson on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Dr. Witt shared the raw truth behind her decision to finally open up about her struggles.

For years, Dr. Witt poured herself into helping others while privately battling her own wounds. “I was bleeding behind the scenes while performing in public for everybody else,” she said. The turning point came when she felt a divine nudge: “God said, ‘Your mess is your ministry.’ That wrecked me—in a good way.” That moment gave her the clarity she needed to stop hiding and start sharing.

In her book, Dr. Witt redefines the term “DIVA,” transforming it from a label with negative connotations into one of strength and purpose: Defined, Intentional, Victorious, and Anointed. She drew inspiration from Proverbs 31 to create this empowering message for women everywhere.

Dr. Witt doesn’t shy away from the difficult topics, either. Her book tackles feelings of shame, unworthiness, and the often-destructive search for validation. To women still silently struggling, her message is simple but strong: “You don’t have to suffer in silence to be strong. You’re not weak because you feel. You’re not broken because you’re struggling.”

She encouraged listeners to give themselves grace, even if healing is happening in small steps. “Even if you’re healing in pieces, give yourself a pat on the back,” she said. “You’re healing.”

Beyond the pages of her book, Dr. Witt continues her mission through her nonprofit, My Sister’s Keeper, and the annual Wonder Woman Conference. Her work as The Global Strategist includes speaking, coaching, and consulting—all aimed at empowering women to grow and thrive.

You can follow Dr. LaShawn Denise Witt on Instagram at @the_global_strategist or visit her website at drlashawndenisewitt.com to learn more about her initiatives.

As Cheryl Jackson put it, Dr. Witt’s wisdom and encouragement are too powerful not to share again. “I’m going to have to bring you back,” she said. And after hearing Dr. Witt’s story, listeners will likely be hoping for just that.

