Virgina Funeral Home Faces Lawsuit After Black Man Was Allegedly Found Covered In Maggots During Viewing

A funeral home in Chesapeake, Virginia, is facing a lawsuit after a family allegedly found their loved one covered in maggots during his viewing.

According to 13 News Now, 24-year-old Torreon Williams died tragically and unexpectedly in a car crash in May 2022. Williams’ mother, Tabitha Worrell, said that the day his family went to Snellings Funeral Home to view his body, they were horrified to discover his face and body were covered with maggots, turning what was already any parents’ worst nightmare into a complete horror show.

“The maggots had burrowed into holes in his cheek and mouth that had not existed previously and were infested with large clumps of moving and visible maggots,” according to court documents.

The family’s attorney, Kevin Sharp, told 13 News that the sight of Williams in such a state has traumatized the family, especially Worrell, who Sharp noted paid $3,000 in funeral expenses that were supposed to include sanitary care and dressing of the body.

“Hollomon-Brown was entrusted with the responsibility of providing this young man a dignified viewing —one that would allow his family to mourn his passing with grace and respect,” Sharp said, referring to the funeral home company that owns Snellings. “Instead, Hollomon-Brown subjected them to an unimaginable horror, an experience so traumatic it continues to haunt them to this day.”

The lawsuit also claims that when Worrell saw her son covered in maggots, a Hollomon-Brown employee placed their hands on her as she began to react the way any parent would and said, “Don’t you make a scene,” which is not something a decent human being would demand in such a situation. Another employee reportedly explained that Williams was covered in maggots because “the flies got to him.” (Which is basically no explanation at all.)

“Defendants are or should be aware of the necessity for preparation and proper presentation of the appropriate deceased individuals and the treatment of importance of same to surviving family and friends,” the lawsuit states.

Torreon Williams’ family is seeking $5 million for breach of contract, negligence and emotional distress. They have requested a three-day trial, and the case is set to go before the Chesapeake Circuit Court on July 28.

