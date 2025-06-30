Real Housewives Shouldn’t Be Shaming One Another For Having Abortions

Source: Brit Eady + Kelli Ferrell

Having an abortion is not a character flaw, but Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brit Eady doesn’t seem to know that. She chose to expose her fellow newcomer, Kelli Ferrell, for allegedly having an abortion during a recent episode of the Bravo franchise.

Ferrell was fleeing their heated argument when Eady called out, “Keep it up…unless you want to talk about those abortions you had when you married.”

It was clear that Eady wanted to expose Ferrell by sharing something that she deemed embarrassing in front of the group. She tossed the comment at Ferrell’s back like a dagger. It was a low blow not just to Ferrell but to any person watching who ever exercised their right to choose.

Peach holders Shamea Morton and Cynthia Bailey gasped. The accusation shifted the tone at an event hosted by returning veteran Phaedra Parks. It. Was. Too. Far.

Reality television stars have a wide range of topics to attack one another with. Tacky outfits, ill-fitting lace front wigs, miniature doormats, pyramid schemes, poorly auto-tuned pop songs, and crappy choices in romantic partners are all up for grabs. Medical procedures are not.

Brit Eady Attempts To Shame Kelli Ferrell

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Eady could have chosen any negative thing to say about her former friend, but she chose to mention abortion because she felt like that was worthy of others’ judgment. She doubled down on her actions when Morton admonished her, retorting that “she’s trying to call me a pill-popper.”

Addiction isn’t funny either, but who was right or wrong in their fight is for Andy Cohen and a well-appointed couch to figure out.

There is a dangerous stigma associated with abortion that causes diminished access to and quality of care should not be used as a weapon. Ferrell deserved better, and so did the fans.

The Guttmacher Institute reports that more than 1 million people had abortions in 2023. Seeking reproductive healthcare is not a personal shortcoming. It is a normal part of many people’s lives. Abortions are not “receipts.” They are not material for a read or something scandalous to accuse someone else of. They are private matters that occur daily that save lives in more ways than one. Being pro-life should include the lives of women.

Ferrell did not confirm or deny ever having abortion when she was asked about the incident in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s my body and my choice,” she declared boldly. She did deny discussing anything of the sort with Eady and revealed that because of Eady’s statements she had to discuss the topic with her four daughters.

But she should not have had to defend herself against the continued stigma associated with abortion.

People are entitled to share their stories when they feel ready to. Jaws dropped at Eady’s comments. Reality television was built on fun shade but this wasn’t fun it was uncomfortable.

Eady shamed Ferrell in a room full of people and cameras for (allegedly) doing what she wanted to do with her body. That is not okay. Petty arguments about glam squads should not result in mess like this.

That is not entertaining. It’s disgusting. And at a time when there is an all-out war being waged on reproductive rights shaming someone on national television for having an abortion is irresponsible.

Eady is frequently accused of not being a “girl’s girl” by former housewife Claudia Jordan. Clearly, she is not trying to beat the allegations.

Abortion access is more limited than ever. There are bans being passed across the nation putting the lives of women in danger. Families are having their rights to decide about the health of their impaired loved one’s bodies stripped away in favor of conservative legislation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of women who have abortions are already mothers. Ferrell notes that she is a mother of four in her Real Housewives tagline.

Some people have abortions because they are overwhelmed by parenting the kids they already have. Some people have abortions because they are experiencing health challenges. Others are trapped in domestic violence situations or are experiencing homelessness.

People have abortions for all types of reasons. Birth control fails. Assaults happen. Circumstances change.

It doesn’t matter why someone chooses to have an abortion or how many they have. It is a valid medical choice that doesn’t deserve to be met with shame and ridicule.

Real Housewives Shouldn’t Be Shaming One Another For Having Abortions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com