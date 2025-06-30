King Combs Drops “Diddy Free” With Kanye Amid Father’s Legal Battle

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

While Sean “Diddy” Combs faces federal charges, his son King Combs is using his platform to send a message. On June 27, Christian “King” Combs released Never Stop, a collaborative EP with Kanye West that directly addresses his father’s legal battle. One of the lead tracks, “Diddy Free,” is a defiant anthem supporting the Bad Boy Records founder.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The chorus is clear: “N—as ain’t going to sleep till we see Diddy free,” King raps. He goes on to take aim at the public narrative, saying, “F–k the world, critics, and the witness / Face clean, they tryna dirt the image.”

The EP doesn’t stop there. Another song, “Lonely Road,” includes vocals from 12-year-old North West, Ye’s daughter with Kim Kardashian. North delivers a surprisingly emotional hook about betrayal and isolation: “Running through the jungle like a cheetah ride / Surrounded by fake friends I don’t even like.” The song is a reimagining of Ye and Diddy’s earlier track, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” and closes with audio from the two icons.

According to the credits, all production was handled by Ye, while King Combs wrote most of the lyrics. The music arrives amid high tensions not just legally, but also personally—Ye and Kim Kardashian reportedly disagreed over North’s involvement. Screenshots Ye shared earlier this year showed Kim trying to block North from participating. Ye pushed back, warning of public fallout.

Beyond the music, Ye has been vocal in his support of Diddy, tweeting “FREE PUFF” back in February and even attending a recent court hearing.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Meanwhile, the trial presses on. Prosecutor Christy Slavik spent nearly five hours delivering her closing statement to the jury, accusing Diddy of running a violent, manipulative enterprise supported by his inner circle. She described a pattern of abuse stretching years, referencing incidents with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and a woman known only as “Jane.”

“This was his kingdom,” Slavik said. “Everyone was there to serve him.”

While prosecutors originally included kidnapping and arson attempts in their charges, they later removed certain legal instructions in an effort to simplify the jury’s task. Diddy, for his part, confirmed that he would not testify, telling Judge Arun Subramanian, “That is totally my decision.”

As the jury prepares to deliberate, Never Stop makes it clear that King Combs and Kanye are standing firmly by Diddy—both in the studio and in spirit.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

✕

King Combs Drops “Diddy Free” With Kanye Amid Father’s Legal Battle was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com