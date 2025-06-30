Lizzo Claps Back at Critics in New Song—and Candace Owens Wants In on the Music Video

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

Lizzo is making waves again—this time with her new EP MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING. One track in particular, “STILL CANT FUH,” has caught the attention of many, including conservative commentator Candace Owens, who was directly mentioned in the song.

In a recent episode of The Candace Owens Podcast, Owens reacted to the lyric with a mix of sarcasm, frustration, and unexpected flattery. “Look, mommy, I made it,” she joked, misquoting the line that actually references her: “City girls up, boys on they deriod / Candace Owens somewhere p#####.”

Owens incorrectly quoted the line as “boys on they period,” and responded by steering the conversation toward a transphobic remark: “I am not p##### about something that does not exist and can’t happen.” Still, she circled back to Lizzo with a surprising offer. “I think I should be in your music video looking p#####, though. So hit me up, Lizzo,” she said with a smirk.

In the same podcast, Owens gave what she called a “truthful” take on Lizzo’s appearance and career. “I was wishing you well. I’m glad that you are getting into shape. You look happier, you look freer,” she said. “Don’t be upset with me because I told you the truth when the whole world was trying to pigeonhole you and make you just a fat girl. You didn’t have to do that.”

This isn’t the first time the two have clashed. Owens has frequently criticized Lizzo’s message of body positivity, calling it harmful and accusing the singer of promoting obesity. At one point, Owens proudly declared she had been blocked by Lizzo on Twitter and took it as a badge of honor.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is unbothered and focused on promoting her new music. She’s been sharing behind-the-scenes footage and snippets of the new EP on Instagram, engaging with fans and celebrating her latest creative chapter.

Whether or not Lizzo takes Owens up on her offer to appear in a music video remains to be seen—but for now, the internet is definitely watching.

