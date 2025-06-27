Diddy And Justin Combs Hit With “Gang Rape” Allegations

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

According to reports, a startling new lawsuit has been filed against Diddy and his son, Justin Combs, accusing them of luring a woman to California to be raped by Diddy and two other “masked men” in 2017.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (June 23), alleges that Justin Combs used his father Diddy’s celebrity and position to lure the victim (referred to as Jane Doe in the filing) to California with the promise of a job in television. But Jane Doe claims that she was “held prisoner for a weekend” after being plied with drugs and alcohol, and subjected to a “brutal gang rape” enacted by Diddy and two other “masked men.”

According to the lawsuit, the woman connected with Justin Combs in April 2017 via the Snapchat social media platform. He asked her for explicit photographs of herself, and she consented to send them to him. Shortly afterward, Combs invited her to California for a weekend, promising that he could help her get a job using his father’s connections. After a time at the home in Beverly Hills known as “The Glass House,” Jane Doe said that she was given pills, alcohol, and marijuana she believed was laced. It was shortly after that when three masked men arrived at the home, one who she alleged was Diddy due to his mannerisms and the fact that Justin was calling that person “Pops.”



Jane Doe then said that she was guided to a bedroom and told, “You better let this happen. Or else.” She claimed that she was then raped repeatedly by the men taking turns from that Saturday evening into the following afternoon. She was allegedly then taken to the airport on Monday, but not before Combs, now 31, reminded her of the explicit photos she sent “which he had saved and could release at his pleasure,” according to documents.



“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” a statement from Combs’ media team said, adding: “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.” The lawsuit comes as the sex trafficking case against Diddy in New York City was set to have closing arguments take place on Friday (June 27) before jury deliberations.

Diddy And Justin Combs Hit With “Gang Rape” Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com