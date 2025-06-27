Kyrie Irving Donates $50K to Tamir Rice Youth Center

Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

NBA star Kyrie Irving is once again using his platform to support causes that matter. The Dallas Mavericks point guard recently donated $50,000 to the Tamir Rice Foundation’s fundraiser, helping bring national attention to a heartfelt mission rooted in personal tragedy.

The fundraiser was launched by Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2014 while playing with a toy gun in a park. His death sparked national outrage and became a central focus in discussions about police violence against Black youth.

Now, nearly a decade later, Samaria Rice is working to turn her pain into purpose. In honor of Tamir’s 23rd birthday this year, she started a GoFundMe campaign, asking supporters to donate $23 to represent the age her son would have been. The goal is to raise $110,000 to complete renovations on a building she purchased in Cleveland. The building will serve as a community space offering programs in art, culture, and education for local youth — all in memory of Tamir.

“I miss my son so much each and every day,” Samaria wrote in the campaign. “As our family approaches Tamir’s 23rd birthday, I’m asking for $23 for 23 years without him.”

Since launching on June 9, the fundraiser has drawn support from over 1,180 donors and has raised more than $85,000. Irving’s $50,000 contribution, made on June 25, gave the campaign a massive boost and made him the top contributor by far. Known for his philanthropy, the NBA veteran has donated millions over the years to causes related to social justice, education, and community support.

Irving’s act of generosity comes as he continues his own professional journey. The All-Star point guard recently agreed to a three-year, $119 million contract extension with the Mavericks. Despite a knee injury that could delay his return next season, Irving remains active off the court — using his resources to uplift communities and support grassroots efforts like the Tamir Rice Foundation.

For Samaria Rice, the youth center is more than just a building — it’s a legacy. A place where her son’s name will live on, not just as a victim, but as a symbol of hope, growth, and creativity for generations to come.

