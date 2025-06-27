Entertainment

Majorie Harvey Has The Internet Admiring Her Runway Walk

While on their way to the Amiri show during Paris Fashion Week, Marjorie Harvey turned heads as she strutted down her imaginary runway with husband Steve Harvey.

Published on June 27, 2025

Marjorie Harvey paris fashion week
Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Marjorie Harvey made Paris Fashion Week 2025 her own runway. The who’s who in fashion are on the scene to witness Spring/Summer 2026 collections of the world’s top designers — and Steve and Majorie Harvey are included amongst those in attendance.

While on their way to the Amiri show in Paris on Thursday, June 26, Marjorie and Steve turned heads with their coordinated high fashion looks — but it was Marjorie and her runway walk to the awaiting car that had social media singing her praises.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Marjorie is seen giving her best Naomi Campbell walk as she exits her hotel with Steve and gracefully getting into the car before flashing a winning smile — and made it look relatively easy in the process.

Marjorie Harvey Paris Fashion Week

In addition to attending the Amiri show, Marjorie and Steve were also amongst the A-listers who showed up for the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show, highlighting the latest menswear collection from creative director Pharrell Williams. The couple joined Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting front row at the show, on Tuesday, June 24, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

During a 2014 appearance on his since-cancelled daytime talk show, Marjorie shared that one of the major things that she and Steve have in common is their joint love of fashion. 

“As you know, you and I, that’s one of the things we have in common, we both love fashion. I’ve been passionate about it all my life,” she said at the time.

Outside of Fashion Week, the couple regularly shares their fashion sense online and at red carpet events throughout their 18-year marriage.

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

