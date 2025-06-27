Drake Claps Back At T-Pain, “This Guy Always Had Resentment For Me”

Source: Gary Gershoff/Mike Marsland/WireImage / Getty

Drake vs. T-Pain? We did not see this one coming.

In a surprising turn of events, Drake has responded to T-Pain’s recent comments about his career choices with a revealing Instagram comment, suggesting that the Auto-Tune pioneer has “always had resentment” for him.

T-Pain, known for his heavy influence on Hip-Hop and pop through Auto-Tune innovation, recently spoke on a podcast about artists knowing when to step away from the spotlight. He referenced advice he once got from Drake, who reportedly told him he wanted to “gracefully bow out” of music one day, rather than being forced out by irrelevance.

However, T-Pain pointed out that Drake hasn’t exactly followed that advice, saying, “He’s the person that he said, you know, he didn’t want to be.” T-Pain mimicked how Drake continues to release new music, seeking hits even after some songs receive lukewarm responses. According to T-Pain, the Toronto superstar has become what he once feared, a legacy act unwilling to step aside.

Drake fired back in the comment section of a reposted clip, writing, “This guy always had resentment for me. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name.” His response hints at deeper tension between the two artists, though they’ve never been known to publicly feud before.

Interestingly, T-Pain has long been a close collaborator of Lil Wayne, Drake’s mentor and Young Money label boss. The duo, known as “T-Wayne” at one point, created major hits like “Can’t Believe It” and “Got Money,” both of which charted on Billboard and became club anthems. Their chemistry helped define the sound of the late 2000s and was instrumental in opening the door for artists like Drake to blend rap and melody seamlessly.

While it’s unclear if this exchange will escalate, it has sparked new conversations about legacy, longevity, and authenticity in Hip-Hop.

