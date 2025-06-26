‘Essence’ Celebrates Susan L. Taylor In 55th Anniversary Issue, Honoring Her Legacy Of Leadership

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

For its 55th anniversary, Essence magazine is paying tribute to one of its most legendary figures, iconic journalist, mental health advocate, and former Editor-in-Chief, Susan L. Taylor. At 79, Taylor is still dropping gems, sharing timeless wisdom about faith, purpose, and the importance of community healing.

Though it’s been 17 years since Taylor stepped down from her historic role as Essence’s Editor-in-Chief and Beauty Editor, her mission to uplift and empower Black communities hasn’t wavered and has not been forgotten. In fact, it’s only grown. During an interview published June 25 and conducted by her longtime mentee, award-winning author and journalist asha bandele, Taylor reflected on the divine power of service, and how it continues to guide her writing and advocacy.

Under her legendary role as Editor-in-Chief, Taylor spent years penning the beloved monthly column “In the Spirit,” where she shared powerful reflections on spirituality, personal growth, and inner healing, sharing all the ups and downs of her life and lessons readers gravitated to.

Essence Celebrates Susan L. Taylor

“I just said, be yourself. Write about what you care about most and what you’re most interested in investigating. And it was spirituality,” the icon told bandele in an interview for the exclusive feature.

The Harlemite originally launched Essence CARES in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, calling on the collective compassion of the Black community to support displaced and traumatized children in New Orleans. That initiative evolved into the National CARES Mentoring Movement, a nationwide organization focused on healing and transforming the lives of Black youth through mentoring and holistic development.

Today, National CARES continues to recruit and mobilize Black mentors across the country, connecting them with local youth organizations. Its programs focus not just on academic success, but on the emotional and mental well-being of both children and the adults who care for them.

As Taylor shared in her powerful conversation with bandele, it’s the spirit of service—and a deep commitment to mental health and spiritual wellness—that fuels her work to this day.

“I don’t name it courage. It’s service. And if you love the community and you’re devoted to serving the community, you do and deliver what the community needs.”

Taylor saw Essence as not only a tool to center Black stories and perspectives but as an opportunity to inform a larger audience about the issues impacting our community. Since leaving Essence, she’s poured her heart and soul into highlighting the mental health crisis impacting Black youth. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), suicide, a sequela of untreated depression, rose sharply among Black teens from 8.2% in 2018 to 11.2% in 2021, reflecting an alarming 36.6% increase. In 2021, suicide became the third leading cause of death among Black youth.

Sadly, a 2024 study indicated that Black teens experienced a higher prevalence of dysthymic disorder, also known as persistent depressive disorder, with rates peaking during the pandemic. Researchers believe this surge may have been triggered by the traumatic loss of life, poverty, violence, social isolation, and systemic disparities that worsened during this period.

“Many of our finest organizations, including ones closest to us, do transformational work by changing policies on voting, criminal justice, and healthcare. We need that work desperately. But still, there is no lobbying at those levels to protect Black children and lift them out of poverty,” Taylor told bandele. “We knew then what we know now: Policies alone do not change systems, as evidenced by the 1954 Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring racial segregation in public education illegal. Despite that unanimous decision, 71 years later, our schools are even more segregated. No one is coming to save our babies—or us. This is our work to do!”

Taylor isn’t just talking the talk—she’s walking the walk. Under her leadership, the National CARES Mentoring Movement has become a vital resource for Black youth and their families across the country. One of the organization’s standout initiatives is In Wellness Mentoring Circles, where licensed psychologists, social workers, and trained community mentors guide young people through dynamic, culturally grounded, and trauma-informed programming. These interactive sessions help build social-emotional skills, self-confidence, and a sense of personal power, all within a judgment-free environment rooted in love and care.

For parents, National CARES offers the University for Parents (U4P), a healing-centered workforce readiness program designed to help caregivers overcome both systemic and self-imposed barriers to success. Through partnerships with local organizations, U4P provides wraparound services that support not just parents but their entire families, promoting stability, empowerment, and long-term growth.

Reflecting on her incredible life’s work, Taylor thanked God for allowing her to walk in her purpose.

“God is alive in you, take pause and listen,” she added during her beautiful heart-to-heart with bandele.

