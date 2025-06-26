D.L. Hughley Gets Into Heated Trump Debate On ‘TMZ Live’

Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

D.L. Hughley has made his name by telling jokes, but his feelings about Donald Trump are no laughing matter. He got into a very heated debate about him on TMZ Live.

On Tuesday (June 24), the comedian was a guest on the celebrity news talk show. As a vehement opponent to Donald Trump, D.L. Hughley was asked about the president’s recent work to orchestrate peace between Israel and Iran. As expected, his response was unfavorable, and he reminded us all Trump reversed Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal. TMZ correspondent, Michael Babcock, entered the conversation and asked the Soul Plane actor to give Trump some credit. This did not sit well with D.L. Hughley, and things got heated quickly with the discussion soon turning into race.

“He could have gone to jail for starting a riot. You’re covering for a mediocre coward who is a bullsh*t president and all you people enable him,” he responded. D.L. Hughley went on to confirm he does despise Trump “as much as he despises Black people” to which Babcock said “nonsense.” The funny man asked Michael “why rename [military] bases after Confederate generals?” and “why destroy Black history?” When Babcock said he was unsure, D.L. countered sharply saying “yes you do you fu**ing coward – he’s a racist!” From there it turned into a full shouting match causing Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere to cut things short.

You can see the interview below.

