Fans Want Usher to Sue White House Over ‘Hey Daddy’ Trump NATO Clip

President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the NATO Summit in The Hague was already making international headlines — but a now-viral social media post from the official White House X account has sparked a whole different kind of conversation.

On June 26, the White House shared a video montage of Trump’s arrival and interactions during the summit, paired with none other than Usher’s sultry 2010 R&B track “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home).” The video included clips of Trump stepping out of a motorcade and speaking with world leaders, dramatically underscored by the lyrics “Daddy’s home… hey, hey, hey, Daddy.”

What really sent the internet into a frenzy, however, was the context behind the music choice. During a bilateral meeting, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte jokingly referred to Trump as “Daddy” while discussing Middle East ceasefire tensions, prompting laughter — and plenty of raised eyebrows.

“You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two-three minutes, then it’s easy to stop them,” Trump said. Rutte responded, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop.”

Later at a press conference, Trump embraced the nickname with a grin: “He did it very affectionately, ‘Daddy, you’re my Daddy.’” Rutte later clarified that the comment was made “affectionately” and that he considers Trump a “good friend.”

But the moment took a sharp turn online when fans saw the White House’s post featuring Usher’s “Hey Daddy,” a sensual R&B track originally meant for romantic contexts — not international diplomacy.

The song, released in 2010 on Usher’s Raymond v. Raymond album, was a commercial hit, peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Its lyrics, about a man returning home to his partner, are far from political, which only fueled fans’ reactions.

“Usher needs to sue,” one fan wrote. “This ain’t what he made that song for.” Others called the video “unhinged,” “weirdly hilarious,” or “peak internet.” Some questioned whether Usher had given permission for his music to be used by the White House.

As of now, Usher’s team has not publicly responded to the video or its use of his track. Billboard has reportedly reached out for comment.

For now, the internet continues to buzz — and many fans are watching to see whether the R&B icon will take legal action or laugh it off like the rest of social media.

