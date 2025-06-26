Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

French Montana recently awkwardly walked out during an interview with Rah Ali on her show, “Sited with Rah Ali“.

The rapper, 40, was choppin’ it up casually until Ali asked him about the ongoing beef between Drake and Rick Ross. Instead of answering, French took off his headset, handed it to Rah, and said, “I’ll be right back, I think I double parked my car outside.” But he never came back.

The interview started off great. French was in a good mood and opened up about his growth in the music industry and performing at the World Cup. “He walked in and sat down, and they talked about his growth as an artist,” the source said.

The vibe continued to shift when the conversation moved to the drama between Rick Ross and Drake. That’s when French decided to walk off set completely. The show’s producer, Onsite! Media, kept filming behind the scenes and caught the awkward moment when French noticed the camera was still rolling and asked them to stop recording.

Some people are wondering if the whole thing was staged, but nothing has been confirmed. This also isn’t the first time French has avoided tough questions. Just recently, someone tried to ask him at the airport about Diddy, another frequent collaborator, and he walked away without saying much. People are now left guessing why French didn’t want to speak on the situation, especially since he’s been close to Drake for years. Either way, his sudden exit was beyond awkward.

Haan? French Montana Awkwardly Walks Out Of Interview After Being Asked About Drake was originally published on hiphopwired.com