3 Fragrance Discovery Sets That Will Help You Find Your Signature Summer Scent

If you’re like me, Summer presents the perfect opportunity to introduce a new perfume into your scent wardrobe. A fragrance discovery set is a great way to find the scent that speaks to you before committing to a full bottle. Scent samplers come with multiple travel-size perfumes, which allows you to test new scents in real time. How do they work with your body chemistry? Do they last? How strong is their sillage? These are all questions you want to consider when choosing your go-to summer scents. From Kilian Paris’ Floral Narcotics Discovery Set to the Juliette Has a Gun Discovery Set, your signature summer scent is a sniff away.

Choosing Your Summer Scent

Unlike winter scents, Summer fragrances are “associated with light and sweet notes,” according to BonParfumeur. Think florals, fruity or citrus scents, and fragrances that belong in the gourmand family.

Warmer temperatures in the summer make your perfume evaporate quicker than usual, so carrying travel-friendly tubes you can spray on a dime is essential to leaving a scent trail that’ll turn heads every time you pass. Another scent tip for making your summer scent last is to spray it on your hair and clothes. “Your hair is much cooler, so will hold the fragrance better,” says Skylar Clean Beauty.

Kilian Floral Narcotics Discovery Set

Channel your inner baddie now! With so many benefits to smelling good (increased confidence, it boosts your mood, and helps brain function) it’s OK to occasionally splurge on a head-turning fragrance that will leave a lasting impression on anyone who encounters it. Kilian’s Floral Narcotics Discovery Set ($250) comes with four distinct floral scents perfect for smelling good this summer. Included in the luxury set are two of my favorites: “Can’t Stop Loving You: and “Love, Don’t Be Shy,” one of Kilian’s most popular scents made famous by Rihanna!

“Love, Don’t Be Shy was part of the six scents in my original collection, and it has always been one of my absolute top sellers,” founder Kilian Hennessy told Harper’s Bazaar. “Hardly a month goes by without a story commenting about it,” he said secretly. “The two times that I met her, she was wearing it,” he added.

Juliette Has a Gun Discovery Set

When it comes to a fun and flirty everyday fragrance that smells like a summer breeze, Juliette Has A Gun packs some powerful scents in their limited-edition Discovery Set ($34) with seven travel-size samples of their best and newest scents. If you’re looking for a perfume that smells sexy and edible, “Miami Shake” is a portal to Candy Land. With notes of strawberry and ice cream cone, this fruity gourmand scent is a standout in the collection. The set also comes with “Lady Vengeance,” a sophisticated, feminine fragrance that packs power.

Skylar Clean Beauty Discovery Set



Looking for a light and airy fragrance that smells clean for the summer? Skylar Clean Beauty’s Safe Scent Discovery Set ($25) has five pleasant scents: Boardwalk Delight, Sunkissed Dahlia, Vanilla Sky, Coconut Cove, and Salt Air, which are best-sellers for a good reason. They’re layerable and hypoallergenic, making them safe for sensitive skin. Pack one in your bag and re-up throughout the day for maximum effect.

